Xencor to Present Preclinical Data from Novel XmAb® CD28 Bispecific Antibody Programs at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023

Xencor, Inc. XNCR, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced it will present preclinical data on novel XmAb® CD28 bispecific antibody programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 14-19, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

"T cells in the tumor microenvironment require engagement of their T cell receptor (TCR) and their co-stimulatory receptors like CD28 to achieve full activation. This is diminished in cancer because tumor cells usually do not express CD28 ligands. We have developed an XmAb antibody platform that allows for the rapid generation of drug candidates that co-stimulate CD28 only in the presence of tumor cells and TCR engagement," said John Desjarlais, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief scientific officer at Xencor. "We are using the platform to explore the universe of solid tumor targets, and at AACR we will present data on candidates targeting CEACAM5, mesothelin, STEAP1 and Trop-2, which have broad applicability across a range of solid tumors."

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract 2983, "Tumor-specific CD28 costimulatory bispecific antibodies enhance T cell activation in multiple solid tumors"

Session: Immunology – Therapeutic Antibodies 3

Date and Time: Monday, April 17, 2023, 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Poster Section 24, Board Number 30

Abstracts are available on AACR's website located at www.aacr.org. Posters will be archived under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com.

About Xencor

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and three XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a proteins structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," and similar terms, or by express or implied discussions relating to Xencor's business, including, but not limited to, statements regarding research programs, the quotations from Xencor's senior vice president and chief scientific officer, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Such statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Xencor and are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements and the timing of events to be materially different from those implied by such statements, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such risks include, without limitation, the risks associated with the process of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and other risks, including the ability of publicly disclosed preliminary clinical trial data to support continued clinical development and regulatory approval for specific treatments, in each case as described in Xencor's public securities filings. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Xencor's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as well as Xencor's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Xencor undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314006001/en/