Cullinan Oncology to Present New Preclinical Data for CLN-619 and CLN-617 at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

CLN-619 is a MICA/B directed humanized IgG1 antibody being studied in a global Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Initial clinical data from the ongoing trial is on-track to be released mid-2023.



CLN-617 is a cytokine therapy combining IL-2 and IL-12 in a single molecule. An Investigational New Drug Application was recently submitted to the FDA for CLN-617.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc., CGEM ("Cullinan Oncology") a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted oncology therapies, today announced that posters of preclinical data highlighting the therapeutic potential of two assets, CLN-619 and CLN-617, will be presented at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place in Orlando, Florida, April 14-17, 2023.

Details of the Cullinan Oncology posters at AACR are as follows:

Poster Title: The Structural Basis for Inhibition of MICA Shedding and Anti-Tumor Activity of the Monoclonal Anti-MICA/B Antibody, CLN-619

Session: Therapeutic Antibodies 2

Session Date/Time: Monday, April 17, 2023, 1:30 pm – 5 pm ET

Location: Poster Section 23

Abstract Number: 2943

Poster Board Number: 21

Authors: Kerry A. Whalen, Naveen K. Mehta, Kristan Meetze, Jennifer S. Michaelson, Patrick A. Baeuerle

Poster Title: CLN-617 is a First-in-Class Fusion Protein That Retains IL-2 and IL-12 in the Injected Tumor and Potently Triggers Systemic Anti-Tumor Immunity

Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2

Session Date/Time: Monday, April 17, 2023, 9 am – 12:30 pm ET

Location: Poster Section 24

Abstract Number: 1839

Poster Board Number: 11

Authors: Naveen K. Mehta, Kavya Rakhra, Kristan Meetze, K. Dane Wittrup, Jennifer S. Michaelson, Patrick A. Baeuerle

"We are proud to present data at this year's AACR conference for two programs in our diverse and robust pipeline, CLN-619 which is a MICA/B directed IgG1 antibody and CLN-617, an IL-2 and IL-12 cytokine therapy," said Dr. Patrick Baeuerle, Chief Scientific Officer, Cullinan Oncology. "While distinct programs, each has the potential to be a first- and/or best-in-class therapy across a broad range of solid tumor types. We are excited to present more data on these two programs in poster presentations at AACR 2023 and highlight the strides we are making toward creating new standards of care for patients with cancer."

The posters will expand on preclinical research that has been conducted for both molecules.

About CLN-619

CLN-619 is a potential first-in-class humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds to the stress induced ligands, MICA and MICB, which are expressed on a wide variety of hematological and solid tumors. Engagement of MICA/B by the activating receptor NKG2D, present on both cytotoxic innate and adaptive immune cells, results in target cell lysis. However, tumor cells can shed MICA/B via proteases they release into the tumor microenvironment, resulting in evasion of immune-mediated destruction. CLN-619 functions by restoring MICA/B expression on the surface of tumor cells, enhancing the interaction between MICA and NKG2D, and inducing antibody-dependent cellular toxicity (ADCC), together promoting anti-tumor activity via NKG2D-expressing NK and T cells. CLN-619 is being studied in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial both as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab. The study design allows dose level extensions as well as expansion in tumor-specific cohorts. The trial was initiated in December 2021, and initial clinical data is anticipated in mid-2023.

About CLN-617

CLN-617 is a potential first-in-class cytokine therapy uniquely combining two potent and synergistic antitumor cytokines, IL-2 and IL-12, in a single molecule. The molecule is intended for intratumoral injection and employs collagen-binding and size-enhancing domains designed to retain the CLN-617 molecule inside the tumor and thereby enhance efficacy and reduce toxicity. While CLN-617 is injected and retained locally in the tumor, it directs a broad immune response that may help eradicate not only the injected tumor, but also attack distant tumor sites , as observed in preclinical studies. Pre-clinical studies have also demonstrated the potential for enhanced efficacy when CLN-617 is combined with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Cullinan plans to evaluate CLN-617 in a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. CGEM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients with cancer. We innovate without borders to find the most promising clinic-ready cancer therapies, whether from our own discovery efforts or through exceptional engagement with our academic and industry partners. Anchored in a deep understanding of immuno-oncology and translational cancer medicine, we leverage our scientific excellence in small molecules and biologics to create differentiated ideas, identify unique targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across cancer indications. Powered by our novel research model, we push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to cancer therapeutic, applying rigorous early experimentation to fast-track only the most promising assets to the clinic and ultimately commercialization. As a result, our diversified pipeline is strategically built with assets that activate the immune system or inhibit key oncogenic drivers across a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be the best or first in their class.

Our people possess deep scientific expertise, seek innovation openly, and exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients with cancer. Learn more about our Company at www.cullinanoncology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

