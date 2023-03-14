The PREMA project began to expand to the international market, and its popularity in Southeast Asia and North America continued to rise

The PREMA project has been making waves in the NFT world, and has recently begun to expand to the international market. In addition, the fourth edition of the "Japanese Comedians Collectable Card" will be released soon, and its influence in Southeast Asia and North America continues to strengthen. Its policy and technical advantages make it a well-known NFT card in Japan. NFT projects. With its impressive technical solutions, innovative consensus mechanism, token model, business model, policy advantages and first-class team quality.

As an NFT project with strong technical and policy advantages, PREMA has been gaining popularity in Southeast Asia and North America and has recently begun to expand to the international community. The clear development route of PREMA can be summarized as:

1. International Expansion: PREMA has started building an international community, expanding to other countries outside Japan. By reaching a wider audience, PREMA can expand its market reach and potentially attract more investors and users.

2. Partnerships with other companies: Recently they have established partnerships with blockchain development company Avacus Inc, blockchain game developer CryptoGames Co, game guild Samurai GG and other companies to enhance its platform and provide users with provide better service. They will continue to seek partnerships with other companies that align with its vision and goals.

They are working with game developers to create NFT-based gaming experiences where players can own and trade unique in-game items. This business model disrupts the traditional gaming industry by introducing new ownership and control over in-game assets.

3. Expansion to different fields: PREMA's NFT solutions have been applied to various industries such as art, games, and the Internet of Things. PREMA will continue to explore new areas where its technology can be applied and bring value.

4.Continuous development and improvement of the platform: As a future-oriented technology company, PREMA will continue to focus on developing and improving its platform to provide the best user experience and stay ahead of the competition. According to the latest development plan for 2023 released by PREMA, the PREMA project has clear schedules for development in various aspects such as technology development, product landing, economic cooperation, and ecological indicators.

In addition, when considering whether PREMA is worth investing in, it is still necessary to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the project, as well as the current market conditions. Some potential factors to consider include:

1. The overall growth and potential of the NFT market;

In recent years, the NFT market has grown significantly, and the total value of NFT sales in 2021 has exceeded 10 billion US dollars. This growth is driven by a number of factors, including increased adoption by mainstream companies, artists, and investors, as well as the rise of Web3 and growing interest in blockchain-based digital assets.

The NFT market has shown great potential for growth, and its use cases are rapidly expanding. From digital art to virtual real estate, from games to physical stores, NFTs are creating new opportunities for artists, creators, and investors. With the continuous development of blockchain technology and Web3, the NFT market may become more diverse and valuable in the next few years.

2. The unique features and advantages of the PREMA platform, such as policy and technical advantages, traceability system, use of NFC and QR technology;

PREMA's technical solution is in line with the national NFT strategic development and the NFT business needs of the Web 3.0 era. It has been widely used in digital artworks, digital collections, virtual games, the Internet of Things, and real-life scenarios. The project also has a patented NFC and QR technology traceability system, adding an extra layer of security to its NFTs.

PREMA's business model focuses on providing solutions for various industries such as art, games, and the Internet of Things. The variety of its products makes PREMA a versatile project that can be adapted to various markets and meet their unique needs. In terms of policy advantages, PREMA has obtained technical patents and complies with national regulations. This gives investors a sense of security knowing that the project is legally sound and will not face any regulatory hurdles in the future.

3. The team behind PREMA and its successful track record in the industry;

The team behind PREMA consists of industry experts with extensive experience in blockchain technology, business development, and marketing. Their expertise in their respective fields allowed them to build a solid foundation for the project and develop strong partnerships with other companies and institutions.

The founder and CEO of the PREMA project, Masahiro Kawakami As a game producer, he has participated in many famous works, such as "White Cat Project", "Gundam Avalokitesvara", "Donkey Kong", "Journeyman", "Shadow Journeyman" " and "Tenchu". He has deep insights into blockchain technology and oversees and guides the development of the PREMA platform.

Youichi Azuma is the Chief Technology Officer of PREMA, AQR System Development Manager, he holds more than 10 patents mainly related to safety and serves as the technical advisor of the PREMA project. Digitally savvy, author of numerous books on DTP and digital imaging. Its innovative solutions, secure technology, and experienced team make it a promising project poised for growth in the NFT industry.

4. The price and performance of PRMX tokens, as well as market trends and investors' views on the project.

PREMA’s token model, PRMX, is designed to have a deflationary effect, increasing the value of the token over time. The token has also entered the white list of Japanese crypto exchanges for listing, which may make it the first NFT project to be listed in Japan. The latest price of $PRMX is ‎$0.005386. In the past month, the overall crypto market has fallen by more than 30%. Even so, $PRMX still maintains a 10% increase, and the trading volume and daily turnover continue to increase. In a bear market, The PREMA project can still maintain a strong upward trend, which directly shows that the project is gaining market recognition.

Overall, PREMA's clear development path shows that the company is committed to expanding its business scope and providing the best service to users. So, for those who believe in the potential of NFTs and PREMA's vision for the future, this could be a worthwhile long-term investment.

What is PREMA?

PREMA is a Web3 platform focusing on NFT transactions and applications. The platform uses the PREMA wallet application and traceability system to integrate NFT and NFT usage scenarios - such as metaverse blockchain games in URL (UnReal Life, non-real world), and entities in IRL (In Real Life, real-world) Facility and physical product - linked. And developed a comprehensive market for the Web3 network. This is a milestone achievement for the Web3 network, just like the original AppStore, Google Play, and Kindle Store.

