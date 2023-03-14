Submit Release
Ronnie C. Wright Launches Agefine CEO Podcast

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023
Charles Jackson

Ronnie C. Wright Launches Agefine CEO Podcast

Ronnie C. Wright, the world’s first Acroneticist and author of 30 books announced the launch of his Agefine CEO Podcast presenting world known guests who offer ways to what Wright calls 'Agefine' short for 'Age Gracefully Everyday Fit*Intelligent*Natural & Energetic.'

* Agefine CEO Podcast is designed inspire YOU -Your Own Uniqueness.

* Agefine CEO Podcast aims to help you GROW - Generating Real Organic Wisdom.

* Agefine CEO Podcast is offering a wide range of guests for like- minded people.

This platform will provide powerful information for you to rise, shine and 'GRIND - Generating Real Inner Nourishment Daily,' featuring open conversations between host and guests who dive into the process of success and how you can achieve it now.

Agefine CEO Podcast aims to present a clear understanding of Who, What, When, Why and How.

Wright said, "This process is called 'primary process' focused on ABC:
1. ACT - Activate Creative Thinking thus Allowing Critical Thinking,
2. BE - Believing Everyday and 3. CARE - Creatively Achieve Results Everyday.

"Viewers will learn how to dynamically employ their MIND - Master Internal Navigating Device," Wright concluded.

Charles Jackson
Agefine CEO
Ronnie C. Wright Launches Agefine CEO Podcast

