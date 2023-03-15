Celebrity CEO Geoff Jimenez Acquires Miss Filipina International Pageant

Geoff Jimenez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA , USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new CEO of Miss Filipina International, Geoff Jimenez is elevating the pageant to new levels of sophistication. This is Jimenez’s most recent acquisition in his entrepreneurial career. He is looking to help provide a platform to members of his own Filipino community. Held at the glamorous Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the Miss Filipina International Pageant will showcase the rich cultural history of the Philippines and the passions and personalities of the talented young women who are competing.

Jimenez is ready to bring diversity to the pageant by inviting women from around the world who are at least one quarter Filipino to compete, and inviting people from various cultural backgrounds to attend the esteemed event. He hopes that this event will illustrate the enviable work ethic and humble elegance that is central to Filipino culture. Jimenez is excited to present the winners of the pageant with incredible prizes, including cash rewards and access to magazines and public relations opportunities. With Jimenez’s tireless efforts and penchant for sophistication, the Miss Filipina International Pageant is set to become one of the most revered events in the beauty and fashion world.

“I’ve been involved in supporting our candidates,” continues Geoff. “It is another way that I can communicate with the Filipino community on a more global scale. I want to help the community, especially because I know that the people joining the pageant are some of the most hardworking Filipinos. They deserve so much more; they deserve the best. And we will be offering the best with our new elevated approach.”

Originally finding success in the home health industry, Geoff is passionate about using his platform to create positive change in the world and to donate to organizations that contribute to a better tomorrow. For instance, Geoff’s organizations do plenty of work helping Native Americans on reservations. He believes in including diverse groups into his home health services. Geoff is also looking to expand his businesses into other countries soon.

Despite Geoff’s countless business ventures and current projects, he is never afraid to make room in his increasingly busy schedule for helping others. He loves using his platform to inspire change and pay his blessings forward. By donating to charitable causes and supporting various movements, Geoff is proof that the most satisfying successes are achieved by making the world a better place.