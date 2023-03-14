Read more about GBI Makes Arrests in East Dublin Homicide Investigation

East Dublin, GA (March 14, 2023) – The GBI has arrested several individuals in connection to a home invasion and the death of Jeffery Bell in East Dublin that occurred on November 13, 2022. Elijah Inman (age 21 of East Dublin), Brantley Johnson, Jr. (age 15 of East Dublin), Jamal Stewart (age 20 of East Dublin), Nazorian Taylor (age 16 of East Dublin), and Damarion Page (age 16 of East Dublin) have all been charged with malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and multiple counts of the street gang and terrorism prevention act.

The East Dublin Police Department requested the GBI assist with a homicide investigation that occurred at 103 Pearl Street, East Dublin, Laurens County, GA. The investigation revealed that numerous individuals of the criminal street gang “Crips” committed a home invasion at Jeffery Bell’s residence, where Bell was shot and killed.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.