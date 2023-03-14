Submit Release
California Appeals Court Partially Reverses Ruling Finding Prop 22 Unconstitutional

A panel for California’s First District Court of Appeal found that the November 2020 ballot measure that classified app-based drivers as independent contractors instead of employees does not trespass on the Legislature’s authority or violate a rule requiring ballot initiatives to only focus on one subject. However, the justices ruled that a provision of the law defining when lawmakers could amend Prop 22 without voter approval violates separation-of-power principles.

