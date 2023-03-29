Best Vascular/Novoste, a TeamBest Global Company, Completes 17 Years Under TeamBest Global Management

BMI continues to be engaged in VBT and involved in developing new technologies.”
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Vascular/Novoste celebrated a major milestone this month—completing 17 years under the management of TeamBest Global (TBG).
Best Medical International (BMI) one of the TeamBest Global Companies, has been in Vascular Brachytherapy (VBT) for over 30 years. Starting in 1992, BMI engaged in pre-clinical research in animals with Dr. Ron Waksman of Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., (at Emory University until 1997) and Dr. Ian Crocker at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia and also starting in 1994, carried out Phase I Human Clinical Trials with Dr. Paul Teirstein, Dr. Vince Mazzoula and Dr. Shiresh Jani of Scripps Clinic, La Jolla, California.
Novoste was established in 1995 and became a public company soon thereafter. In January 1996, at the very first Vascular Brachytherapy Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, BMI tried to work with Novoste and again in early 2004, but had little success in working with the Novoste management in place at that time.
Novoste assets were purchased by BMI in March 2006 as Novoste was planning to close down the Vascular Therapy operation.
VBT was approved for clinical use by US FDA on November 3, 2000. BMI continues to support and expand the use of VBT and is currently involved in developing new technologies.
Thanks to everyone for their wisdom, guidance, support, encouragement, help and blessings, dedication and hard/team work in saving many 1000s of lives.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
