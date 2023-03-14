Allen University Wrestling Team Finishes in Top 15 of National Championships

Top 15 Ranked Allen University Wrestling Team All-American Michael Jackson All-American Drevon Wallace

HBCU Stuns with Nationally Ranked Wrestling Team

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After back to back appearances on the National stage, the Allen University Wrestling Team finished in the Top 15 and crowned two All-Americans at the NCWA National Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Led by Coach Eric Pack, Allen University defeated conference opponent Clemson University, amongst other Division 1 schools this season on their road to National rankings. In addition to the team's victory, Juniors Michael Jackson (104) and Drevon Wallace (149) each earned All-American status by placing in the top 8 of their weight class.

"The guys wrestled well at NCWA Nationals. I'm proud of how they performed. We still have more work to do as we transition to DII, but our win this past weekend gives us something to build on for the future."-Coach Eric Pack

About Allen University

Allen University is a Liberal Arts institution located in the heart of South Carolina. The vision of AU is rooted in its commitment to preparing leaders who are skilled in communication, critical thinking, business acumen and possess high moral character. Allen University ranked #2 among HBCUs in South Carolina and #22 of the top HBCUs across the United States, (2020 College Census). Learn more at www.allenuniversity.edu.