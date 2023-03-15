SkyMirr Inc. Develops Top Advisory Board to Support Growth in Advanced RF Technology Innovation
Creates Advisory Board to Contribute to Strategic Growth for Innovations in Medical Device, Life Science, Satellite and Wireless Communications
Mulcat® is our unique advanced antenna RF technology solution to improve wireless connectivity and stability in vital areas: terrestrial access, healthcare. satellite performance and security.”MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- " SkyMirr welcomes our exceptional advisory board members to contribute to our plans to expand our research, our new Mulcat® antenna technology solution, and product portfolio to provide high-performing RF solutions for an emerging, wide range of industry applications.””
— Chris Morton, Co-Founder
MELBOURN, FLORIDA, US, March 15,2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyMirr, Inc. (https://www.skymirr.com), an RF technology startup based in Florida, is pleased to welcome its exceptional advisors to its new Advisory Board, dedicated to guidance for valuable innovation and strategic growth based on RF technology solutions.
SkyMirr’s CEO, Eric (Youngmin) Jo notes: “We are excited to have such exceptional advisors on our new board. They are global leaders with executive leadership experience in the breadth of industries so vital to the direction of our quality solutions. We proudly welcome:
YOSHIOKI CHIKA is a telecommunications/mobile expert and senior telecom advisor, experienced CTO of Mobile Carries in Japan, technical advisor for the US T-! carrier. He serves as board director for Metcom and the MulteFire Alliance. He was technical advisor for Sprint’s CTO and executive Senior Director of Softbank’s Solution Strategy Office, CTO & Board of Directors at Wireless City Planning and EVP/CTO at WILLCOM. Prior to these roles, he spent 20 years at KDDI in Japan. He holds a BA in Physics from Ibaraki University.
DAVID CARRIER brings to SkyMirr his industrial expertise in sales and manufacturing. Founder and President of QuantumFlo, Inc. he is a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of advanced, variable speed controlled, packaged systems for commercial plumbing, HVAC, municipal, irrigation and industrial applications. QuantumFlo’s innovative technologies are the most energy efficient and sustainable technologies in the world. He is also the advisory board chairman in GrowFL. He holda a BS degree in Business Administration from University of South Florida.
ALEX WISSNER-GROSS, PH.D. is an award-winning computer scientist, entrepreneur, advisor, and investor. He serves as President and Chief Scientist of Gemedy and Managing Director of Reified and has taught at Harvard and MIT. He has founded, advised, and invested in more than 32 technology companies with a combined valuation of more than $950 million. He is a contributing author of the New York Times Science Bestseller, “This Idea Must Die,” and the Amazon #1 New Release, “What to Think About Machines That Think.“ He holds a Ph.D. in Physics from Harvard University and S.B. degrees in Physics, Electrical Science and Engineering, and Mathematics from MIT.
"Our advisory board is excited to help accelerate SkyMirr’s growth as a market-leading provider of advanced RF Technology products,” noted Dr. Wissner-Gross.
“The problems in wireless communication cross so many areas, including terrestrial access, healthcare and satellite performance and security. Our unique new antenna technology – Mulcat® -- is the advanced RF technology solution we invented to significantly improve wireless connectivity and stability. Our advisory board is the ideal team to guide us in our goals to make significant, impactful improvements across these vital industries” notes founders Chris Morton and Eric Jo.
About
SkyMirr, Inc. is incorporated under the laws of Florida, US and develops innovation RF technology products and solutions to advance higher- performing wireless communication. SkyMirr’s R&D and new multi-layer coupling controlled antenna technology contribute to valuable wireless communications for terrestrial, satellite and health medical devices and a wide array of other promising uses.
For more information, contact:
SkyMirr, Inc. 1127 S. Patrick Dr., Suite 19, Satellite Beach, FL 32937, USA
Eric (Youngmin) Jo
SkyMirr, Inc.
+1 321-610-3477
