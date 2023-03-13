UZBEKISTAN, March 13 - The 6th meeting of the Working Group on Uzbekistan's Accession to the WTO is being held in Geneva

A delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev is on a working visit to Geneva, Switzerland.

To date, a number of meetings have been held with representatives of international organizations on the visit’s agenda.

In particular, on March 14, 2023, Deputy Prime Minister J.Khodjaev met with Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

During the negotiations, issues of accelerating the process of Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO were discussed, including holding the 6th meeting of the Working Group on March 14-15 this year. The need to intensify bilateral negotiations on market access for goods and services with all WTO member countries and signing relevant protocols on their completion to accelerate the country's accession to the Organization was noted.

The WTO Director General welcomed the work of the Government of Uzbekistan in the framework of the country's accession to the WTO, including the holding of bilateral negotiations with key member countries. According to her, thanks to the active initiative measures of the Uzbek side, cooperation with the Organization has gained positive momentum.

At the moment, the 6th meeting of the Working Group on Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO is taking place, at which more than 10 new documents related to all aspects of the country’s trade regime will be considered within 2 days.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan