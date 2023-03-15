IndeeLift & Comfortek Bring Peace of Mind Solutions to Parkinson's Community via Parkinson's Resource Organization
IndeeLift & Comfortek join Wellness Village Resource Directory -- a Parkinson's Resource Organization endeavor for people living with Parkinson's.
Comfortek and IndeeLift give people with Parkinson's and caregivers the freedom to avoid or recover from falls safely -- so they can stay in their own homes and continue to live with dignity.”INDIAN WELLS, CA, 92210, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkinson’s Resource Organization (PRO) is excited to announce the addition of two at-home medical equipment providers – IndeeLift & Comfortek – to the Wellness Village Resource Directory.
— Daniel Coover, Wellness Village Director
The Wellness Village is a virtual resource directory dedicated to pursuing the ultimate quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and similar neurological disorders; it serves as the definitive source for wellness solutions and services for the Parkinson’s community. Each of these businesses provide a crucial service to help people with Parkinson’s and caregivers remain safely in their homes.
IndeeLift is the “People Picker Upper” – offering life-changing lift and mobility devices that can safely lift a fallen individual up off the floor while preventing injury to the fallen and/or their caregiver or care partner. Providing immediate recovery from a fall, IndeeLift restores dignity and brings peace of mind – no more lying on the floor waiting for EMS to arrive, or risking hurting a caregiver’s back from lifting the fallen person up.
While IndeeLift can help people recover from a fall, Comfortek helps stop the disaster before it happens. For over 20 years, ComforTek has designed chairs to swivel, roll, and lock into place to reduce the strain on caregivers and increase safety for people with Parkinson’s. Preventing falls and injuries is of paramount importance for people with Parkinson’s and caregivers, but moments of increased vulnerability, like sitting down at the dinner table, become moments of ease with the proper chair to navigate your living space.
Comfortek and IndeeLift offer a crucial service for people with Parkinson’s and family members as they navigate living with this progressive neurological disease. These two products give people with Parkinson’s and caregivers the freedom to stay in their own home and avoid or recover from falls safely – so they can continue to live with dignity and enjoy a positive quality of life.
Since 1990, Parkinson’s Resource Organization (PRO) has served countless people caring for and living with Parkinson’s, a disorder of the central nervous system which affects movement, often including tremors. Founder Jo Rosen was the adult child of a person living with Parkinson’s and later a spouse of a person with Parkinson’s. She was inspired to create an organization that would advocate for, educate, and provide emotional support for caregivers of people with Parkinson’s. PRO is now known worldwide with an online Wellness Village resource directory providing resources for Legal, Insurance, Financial Planning, Caregiving and Care Management, Medical Professionals, Hospice and Science as well as weekly virtual support meetings. PRO is ‘working so no one is isolated because of Parkinson’s’ and working to find choices in creating the ultimate quality of life.
For more information about Parkinson’s Resource Organization call 877-775-4111 or email info@parkinsonsresource.org. For more information about the Wellness Village contact Daniel Coover at danielcoover@parkinsonsresource.org. Parkinson’s Resource Organization is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charity 501(c)(3) tax ID: #95-4304276.
