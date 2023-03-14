Granite Mortgage Welcomes Josh Boss as Chief Operating Officer

CHAMPLIN, Minn., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Mortgage announced today a series of staffing changes to the leadership team that will support rapid growth.

Josh Boss has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer. He comes with extensive knowledge of loan process operations, systems implementation and administration, business operations and product management. Throughout his many years of experience, Josh has held several leadership positions in the mortgage industry, including Divisional Vice President at CrossCountry Mortgage and Chief Data Officer at American Mortgage & Equity consultants. In his new role, Josh will be responsible for systems rollout and improvement, operational success, and managing sustainable growth.

Jerry Reiter, President & CEO of Granite Bank said, "We are excited Josh has joined the Granite family. With his extensive knowledge of the mortgage industry combined with his focused approach, we are confident he is the best choice to build Granite Mortgage."

Jacob Reiter, longstanding Granite Bank executive and current Chief Credit Officer, will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at Granite Mortgage. Jacob will work in a dual capacity, facilitating growth and maintaining the relationship between the companies.

Brian Fritz will serve as Chief Development Officer, building on the company's momentum by recruiting new talent, managing relations for new and existing markets, and working closely with the origination team to ensure overall success.

Hannah Webster has joined as Chief of Staff. In her role, Hannah will work closely with the leadership team to support strategic initiatives in addition to overseeing all administrative matters.

Currently, Granite has a small, but seasoned team of originators on staff. The team is focused on growth in the upper Midwest and is actively looking to add branches and loan originators to the team. Please contact Jacob Reiter with inquiries via email at jacobr@granitebank.com.

About:

Granite Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Granite Bank. Granite Bank has been a leading local community bank for over 120 years, serving the communities of Cold Spring, Champlin, and Spicer, MN. They have been a Minnesota banking staple led by integrity and innovative thinking. More information can be found on the company's website granite-mortgage.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/granite-mortgage-welcomes-josh-boss-as-chief-operating-officer-301771993.html

SOURCE Granite Mortgage