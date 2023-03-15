T.A. DeBonis Announces The Release of The Monkey King's Daughter®: The Collected Works: Books 1-4 on Amazon

The Monkey King's Daughter® The Collected Works, Books 1-4

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, MA - T.A. DeBonis is excited to announce the release of The Monkey King's Daughter®: The Collected Works: Books 1-4 on Amazon. This thrilling series follows the journey of Meilin, a Chinese-American teenager, as she embarks on a path of self-discovery and empowerment.

Set against the backdrop of Chinese myth and legend, The Monkey King's Daughter® explores themes of compassion, humility, loyalty, balance, and honor. These four books, MEILIN, RED BOY, SPIDER DEMON, and JADE RABBIT, come together to create a captivating and inspiring tale of personal growth and resilience.

Meilin becomes a role model for multicultural audiences as she learns to value herself and her actions. As a new superhero for the ages, Meilin confronts the deadliest demons imaginable with unwavering bravery and skill.

"The Monkey King's Daughter®: The Collected Works: Books 1-4 is for anyone seeking an exciting adventure and a story of personal growth," said T.A. DeBonis. "I am thrilled to share Meilin's journey with readers and hope that her story will inspire and empower them.”

5 out of 5 stars! Quite the entertaining read, highly recommended! —Midwest Book Review

"The Monkey King's Daughter" is exciting reading with a core of solid values. —Children’s Bookwatch

Percy Jackson + Chinese Mythology = The Monkey King’s Daughter® Like the Percy Jackson series, The Monkey King’s Daughter® is a fast-paced, adventurous read combining a kid in modern times with the mythology of her past. Add in a secret royal background replete with special powers that include impressive hand-to-hand combat skills and hair ornaments that morph into fighting weapons, and you have every kid’s secret Harry Potter fantasy. —Pragmatic Mom

Exciting… Loving… Adventurous… these are some words that help explain The Monkey King's Daughter®... ...The Monkey King's Daughter® is fantastic and I give this book five stars. —BookTrends.org

The Monkey King's Daughter®: The Collected Works: Books 1-4 is available on Amazon in paperback.

Film/TV Rights are offered for this captivating series. Contact: Elaine Rogers at Sennott, Williams & Rogers, LLP, Boston, MA 02110.

About T.A. DeBonis: T.A. DeBonis is the author of The Monkey King's Daughter® series, as well as The Nine-tailed Fox (9TailFox.com) and Detective Daji (DetectiveDaji.com).

For more information, please visit TheMonkeyKingsDaughter.com