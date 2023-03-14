Michelin Expands in Nova Scotia with Provincial Support

CANADA, March 14 - Michelin, one of Nova Scotia’s largest employers, is moving forward with a major expansion of its manufacturing facility in Bridgewater with the help of a recently enhanced provincial tax credit.

“Nova Scotia is an amazing place to do business and Michelin’s decision to modernize and expand its operations here speaks volumes about our business environment,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Michelin’s strong commitment to greening their operations aligns with our government’s plan for a clean and green economy, where the environment and Nova Scotians can thrive, and no one is left behind.”

Michelin will modernize and expand its operation in Bridgewater, enabling the plant to produce in-demand tires for the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market, which are more energy efficient with less greenhouse gas emissions, as well as larger rim size tires. This investment is expected to create more than 70 new jobs.

In October, the Province expanded the Capital Investment Tax Credit. The tax credit rate increased from 15 to 25 per cent, the cap from $30 million to $100 million for all applicants and extended the time period from 2025 to 2029.

Michelin will receive a tax credit of about $61.3 million over five years based on eligible capital investments of $302.7 million to be used in Nova Scotia.

The Government of Canada, through the Strategic Innovation Fund, is also contributing up to $44.3 million in federal funding toward Michelin’s expansion, pending a final agreement.

Quotes: Companies understand the excellence of Canada’s workers and auto sector – and today’s announcement is a testament to that. Here in Nova Scotia, we are once again seeing that when we invest in our workers, we build communities and an economy that works for everyone, while leaving a stronger, healthier future for our kids. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada Our government is working to support businesses to grow and prosper and Michelin has been an important part of our province’s economy for more than 50 years. I’m pleased to see the recently enhanced Capital Investment Tax Credit is encouraging businesses to invest and expand in our province. I hope this expansion will help Michelin thrive for another 50 years in Nova Scotia. Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development, on behalf of Allan MacMaster, Minister of Finance and Treasury Board. We’re excited to continue to enhance and grow our operations in Canada. We have a wonderful history of manufacturing tires here for more than 50 years, and I’m thrilled we can strengthen the competitiveness of our factories for our current and future workforce. Andrew Mutch, president of Michelin North America (Canada) Inc.

Quick Facts: the Capital Investment Tax Credit is a refundable corporate income tax credit that provides credit for capital costs of new equipment used primarily in manufacturing or processing goods for sale or lease, farming or fishing, logging, storing grain or harvesting peat

Michelin employs more than 3,600 Nova Scotians at their manufacturing plants in Bridgewater, Lunenburg Co., Waterville, Kings Co. and Granton, Pictou Co.

