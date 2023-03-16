Revolutionizing Wound Healing from Topical Probiotics Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wound healing is a complex and vital process in healthcare that affects millions of people worldwide. Chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous ulcers, pose a significant healthcare burden and require timely interventions to accelerate the healing process. Sanarever is a revolutionary topical probiotics solution designed to address this need. It contains "Lactic Acid Bacteria Produced Substances" that have been scientifically proven to speed up the healing process of chronic wounds.
One of the unique features of Sanarever is its ethical sourcing and manufacturing processes. The product is sourced from high-quality, sustainable sources and produced under strict ethical standards. This ensures that the product is not only effective but also environmentally friendly and socially responsible.
Clinical trials have demonstrated that Sanarever is highly effective in improving the quality of life of people with chronic wounds. In the trials involving patients with diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous ulcers, 83.3% of the patients achieved total wound healing at the end of 16 weeks, while 56% had achieved complete wound healing by 6 weeks. The wounds also showed an average decrease in size of 0.59cm2 (9%) per week, as calculated using a generalized estimating equation. (Source: https://www.baogengbio.com/ourstudy)
Sanarever's efficacy is due to its unique formulation, which includes soy protein with bioactive peptides similar to extracellular matrix (ECM) proteins present in human tissues. Soy protein is a safe alternative to animal protein and endogenous estrogen in promoting superficial wound healing. The cryptic peptides present in soy protein accelerate the synthesis of the skin’s ECM, promoting tissue regeneration by promoting cell adhesion, generation, and migration. This ECM mimicking action of these peptides stimulates tissue regeneration by promoting cell adhesion, generation, and migration.
Proper wound care requires maintaining a moderate dry-wet balance to keep the epidermal cells active, facilitate healing towards the center of the wound, and make it easy to remove when changing the dressing. Sanarever's "Aqueous Wound Protectant Spray" is formulated to maintain an ideal balance between dryness and humidity at the wound's surface, allowing it to heal naturally.
Sanarever is also highly cost-effective, making it an accessible and effective solution for everyone worldwide who requires healing physical wounds. The product is designed to provide an affordable and accessible solution to a significant healthcare challenge.
In conclusion, Sanarever is a revolutionary product that addresses the healthcare burden posed by chronic wounds. Its unique formulation, ethical sourcing and manufacturing processes, and affordable cost make it an effective and accessible solution. With Sanarever, people with chronic wounds can achieve faster and more effective healing, leading to a better quality of life.
Daniel Wu
Bao Geng Biotechnology
info@baogengbio.com