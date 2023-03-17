Aclymate Announces Partnership With Good Business Colorado
Leading Carbon Accounting & Offsets Provider Aclymate To Help Good Business Colorado Members Fight Climate Change
Our carbon accounting solutions can help these businesses meet their sustainability goals while also promoting their commitment through our net zero certification program.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aclymate, the leading provider of carbon accounting and offset solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses, announced a new partnership with Good Business Colorado (GBC), a non-profit organization that supports responsible business practices. This partnership will allow Aclymate to offer its cutting-edge climate action services to GBC members, while also helping GBC promote the benefits of ethical business practices to a wider audience.
Aclymate's carbon accounting solutions are designed to help businesses on their climate journey from start to finish. From measuring, managing and reducing emissions to offsetting and impact reporting, Aclymate offers a full suite of services that can help businesses become climate leaders in their respective industries.
By partnering with GBC, Aclymate will be able to bring its services to a new audience of socially responsible businesses. GBC's members include a diverse range of companies that are committed to ethical business practices, such as fair labor standards, environmental sustainability, and community engagement, making the new partnership a perfect match.
"We're excited to partner with Good Business Colorado and help support their mission of promoting responsible business practices," said Mike Smith, Founder and CEO of Aclymate. "Our carbon accounting solutions can help these businesses meet their sustainability goals while also promoting their commitment through our net zero certification program."
As part of the partnership, Aclymate will offer GBC members a special package of services tailored to their unique needs. This package will include basic carbon accounting and a selection of transparent offset projects, as well as ongoing support from Aclymate's team of Climate Navigators.
"We're thrilled to partner with GBC member Aclymate and offer our members access to their cutting-edge solutions, which we are also using at GBC to put our sustainability values into action," said Debra Brown, Executive Director of GBC. "Aclymate's commitment to environmental sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to working together to promote responsible business practices and help our members succeed."
The partnership between Aclymate and GBC is an exciting development for businesses in Colorado and beyond. By bringing together the power of carbon accounting and responsible business practices, these two organizations are helping to create a more sustainable and equitable future for everyone.
ABOUT ACLYMATE
Aclymate empowers small and medium-sized businesses to become Climate Leaders. With no special knowledge required, our customers can determine their emissions footprint in under 10 minutes per month, find ways to reduce their impact, and offset what cannot be eliminated – all leading to our Climate Leader certification. For more information or to sign up for a free consultation, please go to https://aclymate.com.
ABOUT GOOD BUSINESS COLORADO
Good Business Colorado is a grassroots organization of values-driven employers and entrepreneurs in the state of Colorado working together for equitable communities, a sustainable environment, and a prosperous economy. Take a closer look at Good Business Colorado, including its core values. Good Business Colorado is a tax-exempt, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization. To learn more, visit https://goodbusinesscolorado.org/.
