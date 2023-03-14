Discovering the Role of Military Engineers and Bridge Building – Wyoming Veterans Museum’s Family Fun Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is excited to announce a free Family Fun Day taking place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm. This event is open to elementary-age children and their parents or legal guardians, and will offer an interactive program focused on the essential role of military engineers in America’s armed forces.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the history of military engineering, including the creation of the Army Corps of Engineers by the Continental Congress in 1775, just two days after the formation of the Continental Army. The program will highlight the distinguished service of military engineers who have built and demolished structures to complete their missions for almost 250 years. Additionally, the proud history of military engineers from other branches, such as the Navy’s Seabees (Naval Construction Force), will also be explored.

The event will provide a hands-on experience, allowing participants to construct a small bridge themselves. Parents or legal guardians must accompany their child throughout the program, and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time during the event.

For more information on this exciting event, please contact the Veterans Museum at 307-472-1857.