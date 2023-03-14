Natural Products Expo West Hosts More than 65,000 Attendees and 3,000 Exhibiting Brands Showcasing Natural & Organic Product Innovations Shaping the Future of CPG

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets' Natural Products Expo West, part of the New Hope Network family of brands, hosted more than 65,000 registered attendees and 3,000 exhibiting companies at the Anaheim Convention Center March 7-11, showcasing the newest natural and organic products in foods and beverages; clean beauty and home products; and supplements and ingredients. The industry's largest trade show, Expo West featured new CPG innovations that will satisfy consumer demand for products that align with their values and support healthier people and a healthier planet.

A must-attend show for retailers looking to find the newest trending products to bring to store shelves, Expo West hosted Kroger, Aldi, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Albertson's, Walmart, Costco, Target, Thrive Market, Amazon, Trader Joe's, Bi-Rite Market, Clark's Nutrition, Cambridge Naturals, PCC Markets, Earth Fare, Natural Grocers, Jimbo's, Fresh Thyme, Misfits Market, MOM's Organic Market, Walgreen's, CVS and many more.

During Expo West, many brands and retailers got a first look at New Hope Network's new Beacon Discovery platform, extending the opportunity for connection beyond the expo floor through a powerful digital platform. Powered by SPINS and with sustainability data from HowGood, Beacon Discovery enables retailers to spend less time searching for products that align with their values.

"This show was the best Expo West in a decade! Our team made great connections throughout the show. Everything was well planned and organized for us to maximize the time we spent on the floor," said Scott Romano, Vice President Forager at Sprouts Farmers Market.

The event's Hot Products halls expanded this year to include Level Three of the Anaheim Convention Center and featured many of the 898 first-time exhibitors who brought new passion and ideas that will shape the future of food and wellness. According to New Hope Network's Nutrition Business Journal, the natural and organic industry grew 5.4% to $278 billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass $300 billion in sales in 2023, proving the changing consumer needs that fueled healthier habits during the COVID pandemic are helping the natural and organic industry remain resilient through challenging economic times.

A team of New Hope Network content experts and trend forecasters tracked emerging trends in natural and organic and shared insights on how trends are continuing to evolve in the marketplace in the year ahead. For examples of the best new CPG products that will lead the industry forward, view the complete list of Expo West 2023 NEXTY Award Winners. The winner of the Pitch Slam was Maazah. The New Hope Community Purpose & Impact Awards winners can be found online.

Accessibility, diversity, inclusion and community continue to be a priority for Informa Markets' Natural Products Expo West. New Hope Network activated on its Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) values and again partnered with (included), a membership collective for BIPOC executives in the CPG space, as well as Project Potluck, to continue to advance diversity and inclusion throughout the event. New in 2023, New Hope Network sponsored trade show booths and enhanced exposure opportunities for a cohort of 10 BIPOC founders through the (included) ACCESS program. The program was established to propel emerging food and beverage brands toward national visibility and retail success by breaking down some of the barriers in place for under-represented groups in the industry.

"We were humbled to be awarded with our first ever trade show experience to share our Superseed Boosters in Anaheim. We had so many retailers looking for us because of the (included) ACCESS brand spotlight event," said Tina Rajani, Co-Founder and CEO of Tiny Sprouts.

Event attendees participated in four days of education sessions including a keynote about intentional living with Neil Pasricha; the keynote Do We Need a New Food Order? that explored the role of plant-based products in the future of CPG; and the keynote the State of Natural & Organic that examined what's driving change within the industry and featured a panel of powerhouse women influencing CPG. Many sessions were livestreamed and are available on-demand on the Natural Products Expo West Virtual Platform.

"The energy on the floor this year makes it undeniable that the innovations at Expo West are not only shaping the future or natural and organic but of CPG overall. The thousands of new products on display are from an increasingly diverse group of founders and serve a diverse consumer base that cares about ingredients, responsible sourcing and the greater impact their purchases can have," said Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President and Market Leader at Informa Markets' New Hope Network.

Expo West's enhanced sustainability commitments included efforts to divert waste and increase renewable energy sources, carbon offsetting and mindful procurement. Show organizers partnered with rCup to provide re-useable cups to all on-site networking events throughout the campus and launched other initiatives to reduce single-use plastics and compostables. The team continued its partnership with Second Harvest and Habitat for Humanity to ensure leftover products and booth materials end up with organizations that support communities in need. Additionally, New Hope Network partnered with Climate Impact Partners to cover carbon offsets for attendees and exhibitors through a new carbon footprint calculator tool available on-site.

"Our teams continue to develop new, more impactful ways to reduce the footprint of Expo West through new investment areas, meaningful partnerships and on-site diligence," said Lacey Gautier, VP Events, Natural Products Expo. "One of the most incredible aspects of the industry that gathers here in Anaheim is our unified and unwavering commitment to have a more positive impact on our local and global communities."

Natural Products Expo West is produced by Informa Markets' New Hope Network and is co-located with Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace. Natural Products Expo East 2023 will be held September 20-23 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Natural Products Expo West 2024 will take place March 12-16 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

