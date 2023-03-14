Montavue Launches Three New Cutting Edge Security Cameras

Montavue Launches Three New Security Cameras

MISSOULA, MT, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montavue LLC is proud to announce that it has launched three new security cameras. This adds to the wide range of security cameras that Montavue offers to better meet the needs of our customers.“We heard feedback from customers that they needed more options. We are thrilled to be able to add three more choices to meet those needs” says Cody Gordon, President of Montavue LLC.

The MTZ4250-IR-AISMD-AT-DI-AD PTZ camera features impressive endless 360° panning, -20°- 90° tilt, AI and SMD (smart motion detection), Starlight Color Night Optics with an extremely low light sensor that records color images with only .005 lux, 30FPS recording at 4MP 2K HD resolution. This MTZ4250 is one of the few on the market to offer an Active Deterrence with (Speaker & Red/Blue Lights). Also offering a viewing angle of 2.5° – 60°, impressive 25x optical zoom and 16x digital zoom, smart motion alerts, email alerts and snapshots, and IVS features. Learn more about the MTZ4250-IR-AISMD-AT-DI-AD.

The MTZ4250-IR-AISMD3-AT Montavue PTZ camera features impressive endless 360° panning, Tilt: -5° to +90°, Auto flip 180°, AI and SMD (smart motion detection), Starlight Color Night Optics with an extremely low-light sensor that records color images with only .005 lux, 30FPS recording at 4MP 2K HD resolution, impressive 25x optical zoom and 16x digital zoom, smart motion alerts, email alerts and snapshots and IVS features. Learn more about the MTZ4250-IR AISMD3-AT.

The MTT180 is an 8MP 4K 180° Panoramic Full Color AISMD Turret Camera. The 180° wide angle splicing image provides a precise, reliable field of view great for businesses, stores, schools, or your home. Face detection: Track, snapshot, snapshot optimization, optimal face snapshot upload, face enhancement, and face exposure. The MTT180 has a built-in audio mic that can record and listen-in live. People counting: Queue management, people counting in area, entered/exited people counting, and generating and exporting report (day/month/year). Learn more MTT180.

About Montavue: Since 2015, Montavue has products, skilled employees, knowledgeable excellent customer service, and sales staff. We take pride in offering you top-notch service and assisting you in finding the best solutions to meet your individual requirements. Montavue strives to consistently exceed expectations and be your total solution provider. The company is headquartered in Missoula, MT. For more information visit Montavue.com

