Momentum announces integration with Clari to bring deal data into Slack

New integration brings CRM score and Forecasting data directly into Slack, providing revenue teams with real-time deal alerts

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum, the RevOps platform for sales teams, today launches a new integration with Clari. For the first time, Clari users can surface real-time deal alerts and CRM scores directly in Slack using Momentum.

Momentum is among the first technical partners to build on top of Clari’s newly-released partner API. This integration is part of Clari’s launch today announcing the new Clari Integration Hub, a centralized resource for revenue-critical roles to access more than 40 integrated solutions from a single place.

Momentum helps revenue teams work deals efficiently using automation, AI, and a deep integration with Salesforce/Slack. Now, Momentum’s powerful revenue automation platform is extended to Clari users.

“We’re excited to partner with Momentum to bring Clari into Slack to help our customers run revenue,” says R.J. Filipski, Global VP of Business Development and Ecosystem at Clari. “Slack integration with Clari accelerates the collaboration across all revenue-critical employees to provide real-time and actionable insights. Momentum’s nimble team and sophisticated workflow platform made this a great partnership from the start, and we’re excited to keep expanding this.”

When an opportunity in Clari changes meaningfully, users get a real-time Slack notification with the resulting CRM Score and Forecasting Field. From Slack, users can click on the "View in Clari" button from the Slack message to jump right back into Clari to inspect further. Insights can be customized based on team needs, along with how and when the message is surfaced in Slack.

“This new partnership with Clari started with customers requesting a way to bring Clari into Slack,” says Santiago Suarez Ordonez, co-founder and CEO of Momentum. “We’re thrilled to deliver this to current Momentum and Clari customers, and can’t wait to keep building on this integration.”

For more information on the integration or to get started, visit Momentum on the Clari Integration Hub.

About Momentum

Momentum is a RevOps platform that helps revenue teams close deals faster using automation, AI, and a deep integration between Salesforce and Slack. With Momentum, data hygiene is vastly improved, leads are tracked and responded to more efficiently, and reps are more productive with alerts that help manage deals effectively. Founded in 2020, Momentum is used by fast-growing revenue teams at Zscaler, Sentry, Postman and more.

