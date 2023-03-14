Nybble Group Founder & CEO Gustavo Castenetto on Using a People-First Approach to Technology and Innovation

Gustavo Castenetto, Founder & CEO, Nybble Group

CEOCFO Magazine interviews Nybble Group Founder & CEO, Gustavo Castenetto on bringing digital transformation to Businesses Across the Globe

Our most important ingredient is recognizing that besides the technology, tools and framework methodology, it all comes down to people. People make the difference.” — Gustavo Castenetto

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Gustavo Castenetto, Founder & CEO of Nybble Group, a Buenos Aires, Argentina-based custom software development company.

During the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, addressing what it means to be driven by the true belief in the transformational power of technology, Mr. Castenetto said, “This means everything to us; it is our foundation and the reason why we do what we do. We always challenge ourselves to think as a team not only in what we do - but more importantly - how we do it and why we do it. The ‘why’ is our passion for technology and our true belief that technology can make the world better.”

In the interview, Mr. Castenetto explained their services and digital transformation, “We present ourselves as a digital transformation company and that is probably a good summary of what we offer. We focus on using technology to transform the world and how we live, how we work and how we do business. When we meet with potential customers, we start by exploring what we can do together. We see every project as an opportunity to collaborate and innovate together on making something better: transforming processes, transforming tools, transforming systems, transforming the experience or the products. We try to offer a wide range of services and products that can support this transformation. It goes from thinking together and understanding the goals to be achieved and then working together to find the best way to do it. It is a combination of third-party tools that we can use and combine them with our own in-house advanced software development capabilities, which is our foundation.”

Mr. Castenetto added, “What we do from there is applying the transformation in the form of advanced software applications, mainly for business solutions. We have worked on some consumer-focused projects, but we also have a lot of experience with enterprise software. We provide custom software development and on top of that we apply various tools that we can expand and combine with our capabilities. These tools and services can be grouped into different practices within the company. On one hand we have standard business operation and back-office tools, and then we have others more related with advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, with an important focus on employing them for the automation of business processes.”

“Our focus on custom software development, business solutions and intelligent automation is currently the combination of offerings or services that we leverage to define a final solution that fits our customer´s needs and empower them to reach their business goals” Mr. Castenetto said regarding their focus.

Explaining their secret sauce, Mr. Castenetto told CEOCFO, "Our most important ingredient is recognizing that besides the technology, tools and framework methodology, it all comes down to people. People make the difference. We use a lot of tools that many of our competitors and customers use as well, but the real difference is in how our teams combine them and the way that our people think, how much our people engage, and their level of commitment. The way in which we find the best solution is to really understand what the customer is thinking when they first come to us, and again the interaction with our people is key for that. We consider ourselves a people-first company. Our biggest investment is always in nurturing our culture and empowering our team. We try to find talent that grasps our core values and the identity of our company, that can add value not only to what we do but how we do it - and especially, the why, our passion for technology.”

Asked for an example of a typical project, “An example of a typical project may be to build web portals with specific and normally advanced functionality. We have an in-house UX (User Experience) and UI (User Interface) design team as well as a Solutions Architecture group, so we start really from the conceptualization of the solution along with all of the visualization of how it will look for the user, and then create all the components to make things work. We have done several of these projects for the insurance industry, in the form of customer portals where people can go and look for insurance quotes, compare quotes and select a product or even customize some aspects of the policy, and then provide them with a final policy contract. Those are complex applications that need to integrate with various APIs and backend software,” said Mr. Castenetto.

Addressing their global reach, Mr. Castenetto went on to say, "Our model is working very well in North America and LATAM as well. We are looking to replicate the same model in Europe. We are not only looking at Spain as one of the options to set up the holding of the company, but also for it to become the central operation center for the rest of Europe. We are planning to have our development teams and operational teams working from Spain, servicing England, Germany, Netherlands, and the rest of the European countries.”

