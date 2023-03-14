Sleep Is Essential for Health: Celebrate World Sleep Day This Friday

World Sleep Day on Friday, March 17 will capture the attention of millions and focus it on healthy sleep. Hundreds of activity organizers and World Sleep Society members are acting in over 50 countries this week to raise awareness of healthy sleep, sleep disorders, and the simple fact that sleep is essential for health.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (PRWEB) March 14, 2023

World Sleep Day on Friday, March 17 will capture the attention of millions and focus it on healthy sleep. Hundreds of activity organizers and World Sleep Society members are acting in over 50 countries this week to raise awareness of healthy sleep, sleep disorders and the important fact that sleep is essential for health.

A Call to Action: Celebrate Healthy Sleep



Share #WorldSleepDay content online

Interview a credible sleep expert for your World Sleep Day content

Write, create or otherwise connect with your public audience about healthy sleep

Sleep Is Essential for Health

Just like eating well and exercising, sleep is a behavior that is foundational to one's physical, mental and social well-being. "Just because sleep is a natural behavior does not mean that sleep should be taken for granted," says Fang Han, MD, co-chair of World Sleep Day 2023. Co-chair Lourdes DelRosso, MD, PhD adds that "People should think about sleep like they do other important healthy behaviors such as exercise – as something to reflect upon and, when appropriate, improve so that one can feel better and remain healthier over time."

The Burdens of Unhealthy Sleep and Their Disparities

Unhealthy sleep has been linked to many harms to human health – including cardiometabolic disease, infectious diseases, brain and neurological diseases, traffic and occupational safety, and mental disorders – and these harms fall disproportionately on the marginalized and vulnerable worldwide.

World Sleep Society empowers its members to better understand, raise awareness of, and encourage action regarding global sleep health. "There is a critical need for sustained, focused collaboration among international experts, advocates, and policy decision-makers to advance global sleep health. Through World Sleep Day and other initiatives, the World Sleep Society provides resources and networking opportunities for this important work," says Phyllis C. Zee, MD, PhD, president of World Sleep Society.

World Sleep Day Partners Support Global Sleep Health

World Sleep Day 2023 has partnered with organizations that share our mission to raise awareness of sleep health.

Scientists at Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd have been researching the science of sleep for over 20 years and firmly believe that sleep is one of the three key pillars of health, alongside diet and exercise.

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, says, "Idorsia is proud to support World Sleep Day 2023, and is committed to working alongside World Sleep Society to stress that ‘Sleep is Essential for Health'. At Idorsia, we know that sleep is a key pillar of good health and having a good or poor sleep can make all the difference on how you feel and function the next day. Considering people spend approximately a third of their lives asleep, it is surprising that common sleep disorders, like chronic insomnia, are some of the most neglected medical conditions seen in family practice. Idorsia is working to raise awareness that chronic insomnia is a serious medical disease and highlighting the toll it can take on an individual's physical and mental health as well as the associated health complications, such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes."

Claire Bertin, PhD, says "Consumer Healthcare at Sanofi fully supports the mission of World Sleep Day 2023, celebrating healthy sleep and raising awareness of sleep's critical importance to health, particularly mental well-being. Good sleep has benefits for the increase of memory, concentration, as well as for stronger immunity. We are committed to sharing this message and empowering individuals worldwide to self-care and enhance their sleep health."

About World Sleep Society

World Sleep Society is a non-profit organization registered in the United States with a global membership representing over 80 countries. The mission of World Sleep Society is to advance sleep health worldwide. World Sleep Society fulfills this mission by encouraging and facilitating sleep health education, research and patient care throughout the world, particularly in places underserved by sleep medicine. Learn more about World Sleep Society programs at worldsleepsociety.org.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US – the ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/3/prweb19207737.htm