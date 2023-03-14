MSI Bay Area to Host Open House Celebration for Newly Remodeled location in Hayward

Please join us in celebrating MSI's remodel and open house in Hayward. This is an opportunity for customers to see the newly updated space, enjoy refreshments, and meet the team.

M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is pleased to announce the completion of its newly remodeled MSI Bay Area location in Hayward, CA inviting customers & trade partners to attend their Open House Celebration on March 23, 2023, from noon to 8pm at 22300 Hathaway Ave.

This exciting event will feature activities for all attendees, including food, drinks, entertainment, warehouse tours, product specials, and MSI educational booths. Guests can explore over 30,000 sq. ft. of space dedicated to a wide product assortment - featuring a newly remodeled outdoor atrium, slab area, a state-of-the-art distribution center, and climate-controlled flooring and wall tile showroom.

MSI Bay Area is proud to offer an extensive range of products, including hundreds of colors of quartz, granite, marble, and other natural stone slab materials, as well as backsplash, wall and floor tiles. This location also features luxury vinyl flooring, encaustics and mosaics. With an interactive AR visualizer tool, customers can easily make product selections for their projects.

The Hayward showroom boasts tens of thousands of square feet of inventory, making it the largest selection of countertops, flooring, wall tile, hybrid rigid core, and hardscaping products in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"We're excited to invite the community to join us in celebrating the completion of our newly remodeled location in Hayward," said Steven Wantland, Sr. Branch Manager. "Our Open House Celebration is a great opportunity for everyone to see the latest products and innovations in the industry, and we are excited to showcase our showroom and inventory."

Don't miss this opportunity to discover the latest trends and products in the industry. Join MSI Bay Area on March 23, 2023, from noon to 8 pm at 22300 Hathaway Ave, Hayward, CA 94541. For more information, visit MSI Bay Area on the web or contact the showroom directly at (510) 921-5400.

The Bay Area showroom is open six days a week, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday and, from 9:00 am and 1:00 pm, on Saturday.

This remodel has allowed for more job openings in the local community. To learn more about open career opportunities, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/careers.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

