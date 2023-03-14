The Maritime Transportation System ISAC and Hack The Box to Co-Host Capture the Flag Event
MTS-ISAC Transitions into Fourth Year with Focus on Filling Maritime Cybersecurity Training VoidWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, U.S., March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past three years, the Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) has established itself as a trusted entity in the maritime cybersecurity community. Since inception, its nonprofit mission has included cybersecurity training and exercises to improve cyber risk management across the MTS community. It continues to expand its center of excellence with additional cybersecurity training options and events, thus filling a void in the maritime transportation system (MTS). As such, the MTS-ISAC is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Hack The Box (HTB) to offer a virtual Capture the Flag (CTF) competition for maritime transportation system stakeholders on April 27 and 28, 2023.
HTB is a leading online fully-gamified cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform enabling businesses, individuals, government institutions, and universities to sharpen their cyber analysis expertise. Launched in 2017, HTB is the largest global hacking community, with more than 1.7 million platform members. In addition, HTB has a growing portfolio of more than 1,500 organizations utilizing the fully guided and exploratory learning solutions addressing red, blue, and purple team needs.
“We are excited to work with the MTS-ISAC and their maritime stakeholders who are interested in improving their cybersecurity capabilities,” said Haris Pylarinos, Hack The Box’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we know, cyber defenders must continuously upskill to meet a threat landscape that is changing at digital speed and in ways we cannot always predict. Our joint CTF event will provide maritime cyber defenders an opportunity to test their skills so that they can better understand and address deficiencies.”
“Over the past few years, we have seen a parade of maritime-themed events from organizations using ‘hack-the’ format as both a scare tactic and to promote their products and services”, offered Christy Coffey, VP of Operations for the MTS-ISAC. “Working with HTB, we are providing a virtual environment for cyber defenders to test their knowledge, enhance their skills, and gain confidence by better understanding the methods used by attackers to achieve their goals. This is a great learning opportunity for our stakeholders, and we appreciate the collaboration.”
Expanded training options through the MTS-ISAC’s center of excellence helps address current training deficiencies and provides additional options for MTS stakeholders. This Maritime Capture the Flag event is one of several new cybersecurity learning initiatives for the MTS-ISAC in 2023. Together, with organization-specific training, an active internship program, support for exercises, and the annual Maritime Cybersecurity Summit, the MTS-ISAC is ensuring today’s leadership teams are armed with pertinent information to enhance their programs while also working to build tomorrow’s maritime cybersecurity leaders. The challenge is one the community needs to continue to meet today, while also preparing for the maritime industry of the future.
The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) promotes and facilitates maritime cybersecurity information sharing, awareness, training, and collaboration efforts between private and public sector stakeholders. The MTS-ISAC’s mission is to effectively reduce cyber risk across the MTS ecosystem through improved identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery efforts. More information about the MTS-ISAC, our 2022 Annual Report, and the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit is available at https://www.mtsisac.org/.
About Hack The Box:
Hack The Box is a leading gamified cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform enabling individuals, businesses, government institutions, and universities to sharpen their offensive and defensive security expertise. For more information, please visit www.hackthebox.com
