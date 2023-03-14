Integrative welcomes industry veteran Patricia Dilley as Vice President, Operations
Pat Dilley, Integrative VP Operations
Clinical MSN with over 30 years of experience to lead Integrative's professional services and support operations.
Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrative, a Harris Healthcare company, today announced that Patricia Dilley has joined the business as the new Vice President of Operations. With over 30 years of experience, including more than 13 years with other Harris Healthcare businesses, Pat is a results-driven, clinical MSN who brings to Integrative a documented record of client success, strengthening operational efficiency, project delivery, and managing and growing a diverse, co-located enterprise team. In this role, she is responsible for all professional services and support operations, as well as defining and implementing strategy, structure, and processes.
"We're extremely pleased to have such an experienced leader as Pat joining our company," stated Dave Gersh, Integrative EVP. "Her blend of clinical expertise and professional services and support experience, along with her consummate professionalism are the ideal fit for best serving her team and our customers."
Pat leads with an open, respectful, collaborative and team-based approach. and believes that honesty, transparency and a commitment to doing what is best for the clients, customers, teammates, and company leads to success and company growth.
"I am happy and proud to be a part of such a great team," Pat Dilley affirmed. "Integrative' s passion for driving customer success and long history of customer relationships positions the business for a strong future. I am looking forward to all we can achieve together! "
Pat holds a Master of Science in Nursing and is certified in leadership and management.
