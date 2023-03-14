Regrow Ag and xarvio® Digital Farming Solutions collaborate to advance climate-smart farming practices

Regrow Logo xarvio digital farming solutions

Integration of the collaborators’ technology platforms will enable farmers to reduce CO2 emissions and increase carbon sequestration

By partnering with xarvio Digital Farming Solutions we will further extend our work to create a more resilient, sustainable food supply chain and help the industry get closer to net zero.” — Anastasia Volkova, PhD, CEO of Regrow

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regrow Ag, the leading agricultural MRV software provider, and xarvio Digital Farming Solutions – a brand by BASF Digital Farming – today announced a collaboration to advance the decarbonization of agriculture by connecting science-based verification software and smart farming platforms that support climate smart farming practices. Together, Regrow and xarvio will enable farmers to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increase carbon sequestration to help combat climate change. The collaboration will begin with pilot carbon farming projects in South America and Europe with the possibility to expand areas in the future.

Through the collaboration, Regrow’s proprietary Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) software will be integrated into the xarvio FIELD MANAGER crop optimization platform. This advanced digital farming platform uses proven plant models and agronomic algorithms to provide clear agronomic recommendations for optimized crop management down to subfield levels. It achieves this by combining and continuously analyzing multiple data inputs, including historical agronomic information, soil sample data and conditions, in-season risks, weather data and satellite-based biomass images. As a result of the integration, farmers using xarvio FIELD MANAGER in the future will be able to use Regrow’s technology to quantify the environmental impact of on-field agricultural interventions to meet the requirements of the world's major carbon certification bodies including The Gold Standard.

“We are excited to collaborate with xarvio Digital Farming Solutions to accelerate the adoption of regenerative farming practices through its global network of customers,” said Dr. Anastasia Volkova, CEO and Co-Founder of Regrow. “Regrow’s solutions are designed to be globally scalable, affordable and farmer-friendly, and by collaborating with xarvio Digital Farming Solutions we will further extend our work to create a more resilient, sustainable food supply chain and help the industry get closer to net zero.”

Carbon-efficient agricultural practices can significantly contribute to creating a more sustainable global food system. The food and agriculture sector currently contributes about a quarter of global GHG emissions. By switching to climate-friendly regenerative agriculture practices, farmers can play an important role in limiting global warming while helping the companies they supply work towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions. To do this, they need technology that is grounded in science with the highest standards to measure and verify the impact of climate action.

Regrow’s MRV software is built on two commercially exclusive technologies. Its remote sensing model, Operational Tillage Information System (OpTIS), uses satellite-based data to monitor and verify the adoption of sustainable farming practices, which impact environmental sustainability. Data insights from OpTIS drive Regrow’s soil carbon model, Denitrification Decomposition (DNDC), which estimates nutrient cycling in the soil, including how much carbon is stored as a result of soil management practices.

BASF Agricultural Solutions division, which includes xarvio Digital Farming Solutions, works with millions of farmers around the world to provide them with solutions and support to help them successfully adopt and implement regenerative agriculture practices. Following the launch of its Global Carbon Farming Program to enable farmers to reduce their CO2 emissions and sequester carbon into the soil, BASF also announced its collaboration with Boortmalt. BASF through BASF Digital Farming and xarvio FIELD MANAGER is further expanding its capabilities in this space by leveraging Regrow’s technology to boost regenerative agriculture.

“We chose to collaborate with Regrow because we wanted to work with a science-based, proven technology that can scale globally to maximize the impact,” said Konstantin Kretschun, Global Head of xarvio Digital Farming Solutions. “This collaboration is an important step towards meeting our goal at BASF to help farmers achieve a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions per ton of crop produced by 2030, and to certify these reductions along the value-chain.”

About Regrow Ag

Ranked Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture for 2023, Regrow Ag is the most trusted independent provider of Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) software and sustainability insights for agriculture. Regrow’s best-in-class SaaS platform leverages satellite data, machine learning, and robust soil modeling to quantify on-farm GHG emission baselines, reductions, and removals, including soil carbon sequestration. Some of the food and ag value chain’s leading companies, including Cargill, General Mills, and Kellogg’s, have chosen Regrow as their partner for implementing regenerative agriculture programs to meet their corporate climate goals. Learn more at www.Regrow.ag.

About xarvio® Digital Farming Solutions – a brand by BASF Digital Farming GmbH

xarvio® Digital Farming Solutions is at the forefront of the digital transformation of agriculture, optimizing crop production. xarvio® offers digital products, based on a global leading crop modelling platform. The technology delivers independent, field-zone-specific agronomic advice that enables farmers to produce their crops most efficiently and sustainably. The products - xarvio® SCOUTING, xarvio® FIELD MANAGER and xarvio® HEALTHY FIELDS are used by farmers in more than 100 countries worldwide. More than 100,000 farmers and consultants have signed-up for xarvio® FIELD MANAGER, setting-up a field area greater than 16 million hectares in 14 countries. xarvio® SCOUTING has been downloaded by more than 7 million users. For more information please visit www.xarvio.com or our social media channels. Press contact: Nathan Sean Quigley; +49 151 5519 3566; nathan-sean.quigley@xarvio.com

About BASF Agricultural Solutions

Providing healthy and affordable food worldwide for a rapidly growing population is crucial for sustainable agriculture. At the same time, farmers are called upon to further reduce their impact on the environment. Together with partners and agricultural experts, we support them on this path. That's why we're investing in a strong research and development pipeline that combines innovative thinking with down-to-earth action in the field. We incorporate sustainability criteria into all our business decisions. Our portfolio includes seeds and specially bred traits, chemical and biological crop protection, solutions for soil management, plant health, pest control and digital agriculture. With expert teams in the lab, in the field, in the office and in production, we strive for the right balance for success – for farmers, agriculture and future generations. In 2021, our division generated sales of EUR 8.2 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.

