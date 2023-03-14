Empire Communities Hires New Chief Operating Officer, U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Balen as Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Reporting to Co-CEOs, Dan Guizzetti and Andrew Guizzetti, the COO, U.S., will be responsible for the growth and profitability of U.S. Operations.

Greg brings 30 years of experience in the U.S. residential home development and asset management industries. In his most recent role, Greg was the Regional President for Landsea Homes, Texas. He also brings with him experience with, Starwood Land Ventures, New Urban West Inc., JEN Asset Management and other progressive roles in related fields.

“Greg’s strategic and entrepreneurial mindset, combined with his inspiring leadership approach, will help drive Empire’s operational strategies, investments, and overall success, across all our U.S. Operating Divisions,” says Dan Guizzetti, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Empire Communities. “Greg will play an integral role as we create tomorrow’s master-planned communities and experiences that matter for all our homeowners.”

Greg has a Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of California, Los Angeles.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 30 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award‐winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 32,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of North America’s largest privately held integrated residential homebuilders, with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas.

-30-

Attachment

Daniela Tirone Empire Communities 4166273896 dtirone@empirecommunities.com