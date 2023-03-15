CEA GROUP CELEBRATES ITS 50TH YEAR
CEA Group’s Chairman and CEO Rick Michaels announces the Company’s landmark 50th Anniversary as a global investment banking and advisory services specialist
I am grateful to all our friends, partners, colleagues, and clients for their support over the years and for helping us reach this milestone.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEA Group’s Chairman and CEO, J. Patrick “Rick” Michaels, Jr., proudly announces the Company’s landmark 50th Anniversary as a global investment banking and advisory services specialist.
— Rick Michaels
Founded in 1973 by media pioneer and investment banker Rick Michaels, CEA Group (CEA) has served as a specialized financial advisory and banking services firm for five decades. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida with offices in Texas, Pennsylvania, and the United Kingdom.
CEA began its history dedicated to providing financial expertise to a select group of cable industry clients. The firm rapidly expanded into a full-service firm, managing over $1.15 billion of private equity assets and throughout its history has executed over $60 billion in aggregate transaction value in more than 60 countries.
Over the years, affiliates of CEA have owned or invested in a wide variety of companies in media, entertainment, and communications. Through its affiliate, Atlantic American Partners, CEA manages U.S. real estate investments for EB-5 investors from more than 45 countries.
Commencing in the 1980s the firm expanded internationally, building a network of diverse yet focused affiliate projects, excelling in mergers and acquisitions, financing, strategic alliances, and joint ventures. Present-day CEA has expanded into the exciting and fast-growing fields of Cybersecurity, FinTech, Data Analytics and AI, Software as a Service, Defense and Intelligence, and has been active in the revolutionary field of SpaceTech.
Chairman and CEO Rick Michaels remarks, “I am grateful to all our friends, partners, colleagues, and clients for their support over the years and for helping us reach this milestone. I have been blessed. Life is about the journey, not the destination. We are extremely excited about the firm’s future.”
Plans are currently underway for the 50th-year festivities and more information will be forthcoming.
ABOUT CEA
Founded in 1973, CEA is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise, and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totaling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries. CEA’s reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide.
CEA Atlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of SIPC.
J. Patrick Michaels, Jr.
Chairman and CEO
+1 813-226-8844
rmichaels@ceaworldwide.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn