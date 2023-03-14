Governor Ivey Announces Sunbelt Solomon Services Plans $5 Million Facility, Fostering Economic Boost in Coffee County

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today announced that Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s largest providers of commercial and industrial electrical distribution equipment, plans to open a facility in Coffee County to repair and recycle electrical transformers.

Sunbelt Solomon will invest over $5 million in the facility, located in Elba, and create 50 jobs initially, with more to come as operations grow.

“Sunbelt Solomon is a welcome addition to Alabama’s dynamic business community,” said Governor Ivey. “The company has made a great choice by locating this new operation in Coffee County, and I know the hard-working people of Elba will help make it a long-lasting success. This is just another reminder that Sweet Home Alabama is a top state for business.”

As part of the project, Kansas-based Sunbelt Solomon will base its operation in an existing building at 2450 Industrial Boulevard in Elba, where it will install manufacturing equipment and outfit its office. The facility will officially open its doors for business in June.

“Elba is the first greenfield facility we’ve built in several years, reaffirming our strategy of getting closer to our customer base while developing the human capital wherever we operate,” said CEO Gus Cedeño. “Sunbelt Solomon is excited to provide new, well-paying jobs and career paths to the Elba community while continuing the growth and expansion of our business.”

“We are committed to an excellent customer experience and expanding our footprint in Alabama brings us closer to many of our valuable customers, increasing our ability to provide fast and dependable services,” Cedeño added.

With opportunities spanning from $18 an hour to $37 an hour, the average salary range for roles offered at Sunbelt Solomon’s new facility will be 45% higher than the annual salary range for manufacturing roles in Coffee County, as reported by the Alabama Department of Labor. Sunbelt Solomon offers a competitive suite of benefits to its employees including health care coverage, annual incentive compensation and opportunities for advancement.

The company’s growth project is expected to provide an economic boost to Elba, a city of around 3,500 residents in Southeast Alabama.

“Growing companies like Sunbelt Solomon are discovering that Alabama offers abundant opportunities that will help them expand the scope of their operations,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “I look forward to seeing Sunbelt Solomon put down roots in Elba and watching this operation thrive.”

Sunbelt Solomon specializes in providing sustainable power solutions for the utility, data center, renewable energy, oil and gas, and mining industries. The company was formed in 2019 after a merger between Solomon Corp. and Sunbelt Transformer.

Jesse Quillen, executive director of the Wiregrass Economic Development Corp., said Sunbelt Solomon’s investment project will have a major impact on the Coffee County community.

“The new jobs, new capital investment and new energy provided by Sunbelt Solomon are all incredibly important and attractive for Elba citizens But, I believe the most important and welcome attribute that Sunbelt Solomon brings to Elba is its tremendous corporate culture, as exhibited throughout this process,” said Quillen. “Sunbelt Solomon’s corporate culture will be a perfect fit in Elba.”

Elba Mayor Tom Maddox praised the nearby city of Enterprise for its support on the project. Sunbelt Solomon will temporarily locate its new operation in the Enterprise incubator while the Elba facility is being prepared.

“On behalf of the citizens of Elba we are thrilled to have a new corporate citizen in Sunbelt Solomon,” Maddox said. “The jobs and investment that will be provided brings a great deal of energy and excitement to our community. I also want to thank the Wiregrass Economic Development Corp. for short-term use of the business incubator while the Elba location is renovated.”

In addition to its plans for the Elba facility, Sunbelt Solomon recently acquired Holland Industrial Services in Bay Minette, Alabama. The company specializes in preventative maintenance, testing, sales and repair of industrial and commercial electrical distribution equipment.

“We’re doubling down in the state of Alabama right now,” said Cedeño. “These two substantial investments in Alabama we trust are clear signs to our customer service commitment in the Southeast for our utility, renewable, oil and gas, commercial, and industrial customers.”

