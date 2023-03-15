6WIND and Datastar announce Strategic Partnership in South America
We believe the 6WIND VSR product suite is key to our portfolio & will allow us to expand the range of solutions we offer to our clients, not only on the core side but also on the edge of their network”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech company delivering high-performance virtualized & cloud-native networking software to global communication service providers, today announced its partnership with Datastar to further expand its outreach in the South American region.
Datastar is a company with over 20 years of experience providing multiple solutions through consulting, leadership, and comprehensive project management services with worldwide first-class technology partners, both for private companies and public organizations from various industries in Argentina and South America.
It has interdisciplinary highly qualified teams with vast experience in implementation, allowing them to offer a wide variety of solutions to transform its clients´ businesses and make them grow through highly complex technologies integration, digital transformation, renewable energies, and telecommunications, among others.
“In a market as competitive as telecommunications, it´s essential for integrators like us to have innovative partners. We put a deep focus on our partnership with 6WIND due to the versatility of their VSR software solutions. We believe that the VSR product suite is key to our portfolio and will allow us to expand the range of solutions we can offer to our clients, not only on the core side but also on the edge of their network”. commented Gustavo Guaspari, Telco Unit Manager, Datastar.
6WIND’s high-performance and secure VSR products can be deployed bare-metal, virtualized, or containerized on COTS servers in private, public, and hybrid clouds. Powered by 6WIND’s highly efficient network OS (6WNOS), the VSR products are used by global telecommunication providers to cost-effectively deliver high performance and security while optimizing hardware usage and lowering energy consumption by more than 50%.
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR & vCPE, have proven their energy-saving capabilities and their impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility, to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises. These are deployed PNF, VNF, CNF, or Cloud-Native on COTS servers in private, public, and hybrid clouds.
“Our strategic partnership with Datastar in South America will help Service Providers in this region to accelerate their network virtualization and cloud-native journey to meet their efficiency and sustainability goals. Datastar is an established and trusted system integrator and the perfect partner for us to help service providers meet their business objectives with our leading high-performance and secure VSR solutions that are used globally by leading CSPs and MNOs.”, said Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. It is the worldwide leader in Virtual Service Router (VSR) software solutions.
6WIND software is deployed globally by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises, allowing them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris - France, Santa Clara, CA - USA, and Singapore.
