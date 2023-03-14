Morelli Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. Receives 2023 President’s Award from Carrier for Quality & Leadership Excellence
Morelli Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. recently received the 2023 President’s Award from CarrierNORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of its commitment to quality and leadership excellence in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, Morelli Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. recently received the 2023 President’s Award from Carrier. Carrier is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.
The President’s Award is given to Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers who demonstrate technical expertise while serving as leaders for the Carrier brand and raising the standard for equipment sales.
The awarded dealerships are committed to service excellence and providing exceptional customer care.
Morelli Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. is a full-service mechanical contractor serving the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Morelli offers excellent heating, air conditioning, and ventilation services for it’s residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Ethics and integrity are the bonds that build their company’s reputation. A large part of their success is due to their community involvement with sponsoring soccer or baseball teams, as well as participating in local business chapters.
“Carrier is proud to honor Morelli Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. with a 2023 President’s Award for Quality and Leadership Excellence,” said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial HVAC, Carrier. “Being named as a President’s Award recipient amplifies the impact that Morelli Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. has made on the industry. They are a model for other Carrier dealers to follow.”
The President’s Award is designed to reward Carrier dealers who have excelled in customer satisfaction. This award presents the opportunity for recipients to serve as role models, share best practices and offer peer mentoring to help cultivate excellence across the Carrier independent dealer network.
To learn more about Morelli Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. and its heating and cooling products and services, call (843) 554-8600 or visit https://morelliair.com/.
