Constellium Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

PARIS, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE CSTM ("Constellium") has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2022 Form 20-F is available on Constellium's website at https://www.constellium.com/investors and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



Hard copies of the audited financial statements included in the 2022 Form 20-F are available upon request to shareholders free of charge.

About Constellium

Constellium CSTM is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.