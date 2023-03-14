Author and Speaker Steven Howard Named to Top 200 Voices in Leadership List
Award-winning author recognized for leading-edge thinking on leadership and his book Humony Leadership.
A group of visionary individuals who have made a lasting impact on their respective fields through their unwavering determination, exceptional skills, and forward-thinking approach.”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning leadership author and thought leader Steven Howard was named one of the Top 200 Biggest Voices in Leadership by the LeadersHum network.
— LeadersHum Network
The honor is in recognition of his thought-provoking and leading-edge thinking on leadership called Humony Leadership. Humony is a word created by the author, comprising human, humanity, and harmony to emphasize the leading of people and the need for leaders to create workplaces of wellbeing and harmony.
“To be included on a list with the likes of Marshall Goldsmith, Simon Sinek, Whitney Johnson, Gary Vaynerchuk, Sofia Esteves, Adam Grant, Alisa Cohn, and so many others whose thinking I have admired over the years is both thrilling and humbling,” says Howard, a global leadership mentor and author of 22 nonfiction books.
Howard was ranked #97 on the list, which the creators called “a group of visionary individuals who have made a lasting impact on their respective fields through their unwavering determination, exceptional skills, and forward-thinking approach.” LeadersHum was created to inspire leaders globally and redefine the world of work.
In awarding his book Humony Leadership: Mindsets, Skills, and Behaviors for Being a Successful People-Centric Leader a Gold Medal, the Nonfiction Authors Association called it “a significant work with an important mission.”
They added, “To say that Humony Leadership is timely is an understatement. The content is valuable, necessary, and, if implemented, would go a long way towards recovery from the havoc wreaked upon the world in very recent times.”
Over the past 25 years, Howard has mentored, coached, and trained over 10,000 leaders from every continent. He is the founder of Palm-Springs-based Caliente Leadership.
The list of the Top 200 Biggest Voices in Leadership in 2023 can be found here: https://bit.ly/40pCFeE
About Steven Howard
Steven Howard is the award-winning author of 22 leadership, business, and motivational books and the editor of nine professional and personal development books in the Project You series.
Howard is well-known and recognized for his international and multicultural perspective, having lived in the USA for over 30 years, in Singapore for 21 years, and in Australia for 12 years. He currently resides in Southern California and Mexico City.
