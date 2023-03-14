FacilityONE Delivers Easy and Effective Facility Management Solution for Albany Med Health System
FacilityONE is excited to provide facility management software and service to Albany Med Health System.
After a thorough search for a new CMMS platform, FacilityONE stood out as the product that served the needs of the Albany Med Health System. Overall, very satisfied.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FacilityONE is excited to provide facility management software and service to Albany Med Health System, the largest locally governed, not-for-profit health system serving northeastern New York and western New England.
— Briggs Montero, VP of Facilities at Albany Med Health System
“After a thorough search for a new CMMS platform, FacilityONE stood out as the product that served the needs of the Albany Med Health System. FacilityONE provides centralized call center, asset management, preventative maintenance, and work order management. And SMARTPRINTS allows us to manage our life safety and environment of care needs with a visual display of the space which improves our reporting accuracy. Overall, very satisfied,” remarked Briggs Montero, VP of Facilities at Albany Med Health System.
FacilityONE makes transitioning software systems as easy as possible for new clients, by understanding and accommodating current facility management workflows throughout the onboarding process. As part of Albany Med Heath System’s onboarding, more than 4.5 million square feet of buildings were canvased by FacilityONE to document equipment locations and critical information.
Floor plans for each building are transformed into FacilityONE’s proprietary product, SMARTPRINTS, which exists in the UNITY software program. Equipment locations, preventive and corrective work orders and critical regulatory information are all available via any remote device.
FacilityONE provided hands-on, tailored training for Albany Med Health System team members. Going forward, more than 280 users, including facility managers, technicians, and nurses, will be able to leverage FacilityONE software to streamline, organize and optimize facility management. On the Albany Medical Center campus specifically, the software will be used to manage life safety, environment of care and call center activity.
“FacilityONE has served the healthcare industry since 1999,” commented CEO, Pierre Harrison. “It is our pleasure to partner with Albany Med Health System on as a client. The new capabilities provided by our software combined with our excellent client support will allow the teams at Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital, and Saratoga Hospital to work more effectively and enhance the patient care environment.”
About FacilityONE
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, FacilityONE, proudly serves a diverse portfolio of clients, facilities, and users throughout the world. Founded in 1999, FacilityONE’s proprietary software systems, UNITY and SMARTPRINTS, offer anywhere, anytime remote access to a facility’s physical assets, zones, and critical systems. This easy and effective software enhances a building’s functionality, economic lifespan, and employee productivity, while easily integrating into existing programs and processes. Learn more at facilityone.com
