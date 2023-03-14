RentalMatics, a leading telematics and fleet solutions provider, has been granted a US patent for Stock Anomalies

RentalMatics Telematics Fleet Management Colm Brady CEO RentalMatics

RentalMatics is thrilled to announce that it has been granted a US patent for Stock Anomalies for Car Rental using Telematics.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dublin, 13th of March 2023 - RentalMatics, a leading telematics and fleet management solutions provider, is thrilled to announce that it has been granted a US patent for Stock Anomalies for Car Rental using Telematics. This innovative technology is a game-changer in the car rental industry, allowing rental car companies to more effectively manage their fleets and increase profitability.



The patented technology uses telematics to identify anomalies in rental car stock. By analyzing data from the vehicles' telematics systems, RentalMatics can identify patterns of behavior that indicate a vehicle is being used in a way that is not in line with the rental agreement. This could include excessive mileage, extended use outside the rental area, or other signs of misuse or abuse.



With this technology, rental car companies can quickly identify and address issues with their fleet, reducing the risk of damage, theft, and other issues that can lead to costly downtime and lost revenue. This also allows rental car companies to optimize their inventory, ensuring that vehicles are available when and where they are needed, while minimizing the risk of overstocking or understocking.



"We are thrilled to receive this patent for our Stock Anomalies technology," said Colm Brady, CEO of RentalMatics. "This is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, who have worked tirelessly to develop and refine this innovative technology. We believe that this technology will revolutionize the car rental industry, helping rental car companies to manage their fleets and increase profitability more effectively."



The Stock Anomalies for Car Rental using Telematics technology is just one of the many solutions offered by RentalMatics. The company's suite of telematics and fleet management solutions includes vehicle tracking, driver behavior monitoring, and predictive maintenance, among others. With its focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, RentalMatics is quickly becoming the go-to provider for car rental companies worldwide.

For more information about RentalMatics and its innovative telematics and fleet management solutions, please visit the company's website at www.rentalmatics.com.



Patent number: 11595779

