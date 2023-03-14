Blockchain in BFSI Market is Booming Worldwide: Alphapoint, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on” Blockchain in BFSI Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Blockchain in BFSI market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Alphapoint (United States), Auxesis Group (India), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) (United States), Bitfury Group Limited. (Netherlands), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (United States), Infosys Limited (India), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Blockchain in BFSI market to witness a CAGR of 73.9% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Blockchain in BFSI Market Breakdown by Application (Digital Currency, Record Keeping, Payments & Settlement, Smart Contracts, Compliance Management, Others) by Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Blockchain in BFSI market size is estimated to increase by USD 32.1 Billion at a CAGR of 73.9% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.2 Billion.
Definition:
Blockchain technology has become an increasingly popular topic in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) industry. Blockchain offers a secure and decentralized platform for transactions and data sharing, which is particularly attractive to financial institutions.
Market Trends:
High adoption in cross-border payments
Market Drivers:
Growth in Demand for Increased Scalability, Transaction Speed, and Reduction In Processing Costs
Market Opportunities:
The Increasing demand from trade finance and The growth in demand for increased scalability, transaction speed and reduction in processing costs
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Blockchain in BFSI Market: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain
Key Applications/end-users of Blockchain in BFSI Market: Digital Currency, Record Keeping, Payments & Settlement, Smart Contracts, Compliance Management, Others
