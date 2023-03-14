The Grand 2022 DIA Awards Announced
HANGZHOU, CHINA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the evening of March 12, 2023, the 2022 Design Intelligence Award (DIA) Global Ceremony, 2022 Award Ceremony & 2023 Call for Entry was grandly opened in Shaoxing International Convention and Exhibition Center, Zhejiang Province. The IFBOT X3 Solar Panel Cleaning Robot designed by Suzhou ifbot Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. and the Pangu Drug Molecule Model: Accelerating Drug Discovery with AI from Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. won the highest prize - Gold Award. At the ceremony, China Academy of Art, together with international designer organizations, art colleges at home and abroad, and digital technology and advanced manufacturing enterprises connected by DIA platform, jointly launched the "Design Intelligence Union" (DIU).
The Global Ceremony is supported by People's Government of Zhejiang Province, organized by China Academy of Art, Economy and Information Technology Department of Zhejiang and Shaoxing Municipal People's Government, and undertaken by DIA Committee and Keqiao District People's Government of Shaoxing City.
Top 100 design organizations gathered in DIA
Design Intelligence Award (DIA) is China's first international academy award in the field of industrial design. Since its establishment in 2014, DIA has stayed true to the original aspiration and mission of "building a world-class industrial design award" put forward by Li Qiang, then governor of Zhejiang Province, and adhered to the vision of "Intelligence of Humanity, Wisdom of Life, Fusion of Tech & Art, Brain of Industry" released at the 1st Global Launch. Based on the background of intelligent manufacturing, facing the needs of social economy and industries, DIA pays attention to "people's livelihood, industry and future", clearly puts forward the core values of "Intelligence of Humanity, Wisdom of Life, Fusion of Tech & Art, Brain of Industry", and has been discussing and sharing new methods and models for solving key social problems from diversified perspectives. DIA adheres to the brand standard and operation mode of international awards, creates the "DIA Evaluation System" for contemporary design innovation, promotes the integration of industrial design and intelligent innovation technology between China and the world, and continuously expands its international influence.
The 2022 DIA started the call for entry around the world on April 9, 2022. With the theme of "Design Collaboration", it advocates breaking down the barriers to the growth of people, things and the world and establishing a new international interaction, which has aroused great attention and attracted participants at home and abroad. By 2023, DIA has achieved a multiplicative development in global coverage from 30 to 70 countries and regions, and the number of entries has increased from 2,511 in the first session to 8,010 in this session, totaling more than 43,000. In addition, DIA has implemented the program of "United Nations of DIA Design" in depth, under which it has explored international workstations and 12 overseas divisions in 13 countries, and recruited 600 authoritative experts from nearly 37 countries and regions around the world to join the innovative talent think tank.
Design the future with creative ideas
Based on the background of intelligent manufacturing, DIA always adheres to the brand standard and operation mode of international awards, faces the social economy and industry demand, pays attention to "people's livelihood, industry and future", clearly puts forward the core values of "Intelligence of Humanity, Wisdom of Life, Fusion of Tech & Art, Brain of Industry", and creates the unique DIA Evaluation System for contemporary design innovation to bring together the world's creative resources. Facing the new round of global change, DIA insists on combining intelligent manufacturing with the tide of digital economy, continuously expands its international influence, and makes steady progress towards the overall goal of "building a world-class industrial design award".
In the context of globalization, DIA has always been committed to promoting the establishment of a global innovation platform for design collaboration and pushing the international community to conform to the trend of digitalization, networking and intelligence, seek common development and well-being, and work together to build a community with shared future for mankind, thus injecting the power of the times into the reform of the global governance system. After 7 years of development, DIA has become a ship of the future for China Design shuttling through the ocean of world design. This DIA is not only a feast of international aesthetics, but also a gathering of academic resonance. Highlights appeared one after another at the grand ceremony, and many super projects were announced on site, starting a new journey for DIA to set sail for the future.
DIU will be based on the concept of high-quality innovation and development in the new era, guided by the integration of art, technology and business, and committed to promoting the deep combination of design wisdom and digital intelligence to support social progress and industrial innovation; DIU looks forward to working with colleagues from all walks of life to design for the common values of all mankind and create a better future for the community of human destiny.
The CAA Design-AI Lab and the Aerospace Brand Culture Marketing Center of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation signed a strategic cooperation agreement, launching the "China Deep-Space Industry and Art Design Research Plan" under the design cooperation between CASC and DIA.
The DIA Design Intelligence Trend Report mainly includes three research reports: DIA platform trend, design ontology trend and industrial trend driven by design. This design white paper, which contains millions of design data and cases, aims to bring a reference for DIA contestants, providing a casebook for design practitioners and opening up an enlightenment for innovative entrepreneurs in the future.
Set sail towards the universe of design
Looking up at the starry sky and aiming at ambitious goals, the theme of this global festival is "DIA Sails Again", and the vast cluster of galaxies is also the best metaphor for the imagination community that is established. DIA hopes to touch everything with an innovative hand, reconstruct imagination, and lead designers around the world to start a more profound and wonderful design voyage and explore the future landscape of the vast universe.
A total of 322 annual award-winning works were announced at the Ceremony, and the TOP29 award-winning works were highlighted, namely, "Gold Award, Silver Award and Bronze Award" in the Product Group, "Future Talent Awards" and Young Talents Award" in the Concept Group. Designers' infinite creativity and wisdom echo the philosophical implication of the starry universe, and shine brightly at DIA Global Ceremony.
The IFBOT X3 Solar Panel Cleaning Robot designed by Suzhou ifbot Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. and the Pangu Drug Molecule Model: Accelerating Drug Discovery with AI from Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. won the highest prize - Gold Award. Lu Shan, Vice Governor of Zhejiang Province, presents awards to Gold Award winners.
With the gold award design FBOT X3 Solar Panel Cleaning Robot, ifbot took the lead in introducing the concept of "PV intelligent cleaning robot" and proposed and designed a "crawler-type" mobile sucker for the cleaning of PV arrays. The vacuum PV cleaning robot effectively avoids the shortcomings of traditional cleaning equipment, such as heavy weight, poor portability, inconvenient deployment and short battery life. It features small size, light weight, waterless cleaning, intelligence and environmental protection, making it possible for PV cleaning robots to be widely used by thousands of households.
Pangu Drug Molecule Model to Accelerating Drug Discovery with AI
The gold award design Pangu Drug Molecule Model to Accelerating Drug Discovery with AI is a platform to assist researchers to accelerate drug research and development with AI technology. With the strong compatibility on the cloud and AI model, and the whole process of drug R&D becomes visible and perceptible. Multi-dimensional visual design improves the readability of complex medical data. With computer simulation technology and molecular dynamics principle, the knowledge and skills required for researchers can be reduced to the greatest extent. Through the intelligent recommendation of medical knowledge map and path record design, scientific research and exploration become more efficient, and the saved path records of scientific research and exploration become visual and traceable.
Awards and bonus of the 2022 DIA
322 works were selected and awarded the "Honorable Mention Award"
For the best 29 design works of the year
Product Group
Gold Award (2 winners, RMB1,000,000/winner)
Silver Award (8 winners, RMB200,000/winner)
Bronze Award (10 winners, RMB100,000/winner)
Concept Group
Future Talent Award (2 winners, RMB80,000/winner)
Young Talents Award (8 winners, RMB30,000/winner)
List of winners of 2022 DIA Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards in the Product Group
Gold Award
FBOT X3 Solar Panel Cleaning Robot
Pangu Drug Molecule Model: Accelerating Drug Discovery with AI
Silver Award
Bunraku Puppet Robot BR-02
Bubbl
Darwin Bucky
HiPhi Z
rapid rescue
Spaceplus Infusion Pump System
New Product Incubation Platform of JD Zhizaoyun
IFLYTEK EarAsst HA-01
Bronze Award
Coffee Kreis
PAPER RAZOR
Model S
Honbike U4
Fast-fold bed
Tantingxu
Lijiang Panoramic Sightseeing Train
AITO M5 EV
ECHO
Elderly oriented version of Mobile Caretaker & Digital Village
List of winners of 2022 DIA Concept Group
Future Talent Award
Project Moab
Low carbon campus
Young Talents Award
Gravel - a football shoe from Ghana
Automatic disinfection handrail
Halcón-Multi-Joint Extreme Sports Brace
Sandbags for flood protection
Rhaetus - Electric folding cargo trike
Twelve minutes
Carbon trading experience platform - COZoo
With the theme of design evolution, everyone is invited to get together again at the 2023 DIA
The Call-for-entry Ceremony of 2023 DIA kicked off simultaneously at the Award Ceremony, and in 2023, DIA will collect outstanding design works from all over the world around the core theme of "design evolution". The evolutionary history of design is a history of human life, and design exists in continuous evolution.
DIA hopes to take the past seven years as a window, and as we move towards the eighth year, it will link global designers to explore "design evolution", and touch the new patterns of design ontology evolution together in the era of rapid social changes and the world of continuous evolution.
This global ceremony also includes sessions such as the forums of the International Conference on Design Intelligence & Collaborative Innovation, the Award Ceremony of 2022 DIA Design Night & the 2022 Forbes China Design, as well as the joint annual meeting of Design-AI Lab, IFDR and DIU, attracting extensive attention at home and abroad.
With the conclusion of the 2022 DIA Award Ceremony, a new round of challenges is coming. As an international industrial design award jointly established by Zhejiang Provincial People's Government and China Academy of Art, DIA will continue to explore and share new methods and models to solve key social problems from diversified perspectives, promote the integration of industrial design and intelligent innovation technologies between China and the world, build symbiotic consensus, draw a new blueprint of "design intelligence", create new value through collaboration, and resonate with the times at the same pace.
