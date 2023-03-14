Radiopluggers.com Presents: Ha Kung Fu from country / pop / rock pioneer Ron E Buckpitt
Track Title: Ha Kung Fu Genre: Singer / Songwriter Launch Date: 24th February 2023 ISRC Code: CAHQJ2301887NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing up as an 8-year-old in 1961 in a small bush town called Moree NSW, 10 hours train time North West of Sydney, Ron attended a small Catholic school taught by the Sisters of Mercy.
Sister Banarto, a very old Nun, was his Religion teacher (she would be 135 if she was alive today!) The kids thought the old Nun was crazy and a fanatic on Stalin and communism. She would ask "If the Russian soldiers come, they will ask - do you believe in Jesus Christ? If you say yes, they will kill you, if they say no, they will let you go - what are you going to say?"
On several nights, Ron, the budding alter boy was settled by his mother after nightmares on this subject.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PfuqlMIyTo
