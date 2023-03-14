Jobberman Ghana Re-launches the Hybrid- Campaign

Jobberman Ghana Hybrid Campaign

Employers seek specific expertise and experience for certain positions, and this has necessitated the relaunch of the executive talent search campaign to meet their needs.” — Hilda Nimo-Tieku, CEO, Jobberman Ghana

ACCRA, GREATER ACCRA, GHANA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobberman Ghana has relaunched the executive talent search campaign, with the main intent of connecting employers to an exclusive talent pool of top C-level executives in various industries in Ghana for business growth.

The Jobberman Ghana Executive Search is a specialized solution whereby headhunters take charge of the whole process from sourcing very qualified and exceptional candidates for niche roles, top management positions, and high-level professional roles.

Speaking to Hilda Nimo Tieku, CEO of Jobberman Ghana, she reiterated that Jobberman Ghana over the years has focused on assisting employers with job ad placements on our platform. Thus, employers made use of basic listing (self-service recruitment solution) and other recruitment solutions to source candidates for their roles. After several engagements with our customers; it’s become imperative that our customers want more than just the basic listing, they require assistance with sorting CVs, assessing candidates, and shortlisting the best 5 for interview.

“There is currently the need to transition from just a listing platform to a matching platform. Employers seek specific expertise and experience for certain positions, and this has necessitated the relaunch of the executive talent search campaign to meet their needs.

For the past 10 years, we have built a database of qualified professionals and a headhunter’s list of highly experienced C-suit executives from various industries in Ghana. At this point, we want to re-announce to the corporate institutions, SMEs, HR Managers, and business owners to reach out to us if you are looking to fill that top-level position quickly”, she explained.

Commenting on the launch, Michael Akwasi Gyimah the Head of Recruitment at Jobberman Ghana said; “Finding the right fit for a top management role demands a certain level of expertise and approach. My team of headhunters leverages our network and our specialized list of top-level candidates to match employers with the right fit. My team is ready to assist all employers with their executive talent search.”

Are you an employer, or human resource manager, looking to fill top-level positions?

Here is why you should speak to our headhunters.

- You get access to highly qualified and experienced professionals.

- A reliable and unbiased screening process.

- A quick turnaround time.

- Confidentiality is guaranteed.

About us

Jobberman Ghana is a 360 recruitment and talent management company in Ghana. We use a bespoke mix of human and automated solutions to match employers with the best candidates, so they can hire the right fit faster. Jobberman Ghana forms part of the investment portfolio of The African Talent Company.