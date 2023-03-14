SVB Crisis Shows The Need For Diversified Funding Options For Corporates, Says Supply Chain Specialist
Oliver Chapman, CEO of supply chain specialist OCI, says that the crisis at SVB shows the importance of diversified funding options and why banks are not always the best option.
Oliver Chapman says:
“SVB was important for more than one reason. Much of the publicity concerning the crisis has centred on the importance of the bank in providing deposit facilities for tech startups that might otherwise have struggled to find a bank willing to provide normal services. Without support from the FED and HSBC’s takeover of SVB in the UK, these deposits may have been in jeopardy.
“But there was more to SVB than a provider of traditional banking facilities to techs without years of trading history. Techs often have complex financial requirements, as indeed do many of the Venture Capitals that fund them. In the small, closely connected world of Silicon Valley and the global tech ecosystem for which it is the core hub, SVB was a key player in providing loans and complex financial services.
“The supply chain is a good example of a complex ecosystem that requires sophisticated financial arrangements. But unfortunately, banks are not always well-placed to understand the unique challenges of the supply chain.
“This is why it is so important companies have a detailed understanding of their supply chain, funding options and, indeed, the importance of funding diversification.
OCI is a procurement partner rather than a supply chain financier. However, since the business has strong sourcing and supplier management capabilities plus logistical operations across all continents, OCI are an obvious go-to for scrambling organisations whether in the physical or digital space.
“Furthermore, there is more to the supply chain than the obvious physical product journey. The digital supply chain is just as important and complex.
“OCI has the financial might to plug some of the funding gaps caused by the plight of SVB and, moving forward, can help organisations understand diversified financial options within both the physical and digital supply chain.”
About OCI:
OCI is the world’s first in commercial process outsourcing. It redesigns supply chains for organisations, to drive growth.
Working capital cycles are at their longest ever, restricting businesses’ potential for growth.
OCI harnesses technology and commercial process solutions to free working capital from supply chains.
OCI’s unique approach eases financial constraints, making businesses more agile, accelerating their growth.
Editor's note:
*According to the recent FT 1000 fastest-growing companies, OCI is the No.1 fastest-growing company in the UK, and the 3rd fastest-growing company in Europe.
The FT 1000 is the result of a joint initiative by the Financial Times and Statista, which conducted months of research, public calls for participation, intensive database research, and directly contacted tens of thousands of companies. In the end, it identified outstanding companies among millions of European enterprises.
Oliver Chapman is available for interviews and comments.
Source:
FT 1000: the sixth annual list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies - https://on.ft.com/35ceokx via @FT
Michael Baxter
