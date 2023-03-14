Avaal Launched its Fuel Card Avaal Blue and Blue+ for all Fleet Sizes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaal is an established transportation management software company serving the U.S. and Canada. For the past 20 years, the company has been deemed a One-Stop-Solution running training courses for dispatch and safety, business setup packages, and fully integrated freight management and eManifest software.
On 1st November 2022, its fuel card, AVAAL Blue was introduced to the North American market, covering over 18,000 truck stops and 200,000 gas stations and offering an unbeatable 60c/ gal savings at the top 1000 locations.
On top of the savings, AVAAL Blue technology is designed to provide theft and fraud protection, and spending limit control to offer full visibility and control over all truck/driver-related expenses.
AVAAL Blue also provides seamless integration with all Avaal fleet management systems.
The fuel card is available as prepaid and credit cards with a simple and easy application process. Just visit www.avaalblue.com, fill in the required information, and receive your cards!
Drivers can easily check the lowest rates on the go by checking our user-friendly mobile application. Thanks to our network, the largest in the nation, they are guaranteed to have the best rate. The app will show them the regular price and the discount rate which can go up to $2 per gallon.
Visit www.avaalblue.com and Apply Now!
Do you need more info? Call us anytime at +1 877-995-1313
Avaal
