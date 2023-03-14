Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,970 in the last 365 days.

Avaal Launched its Fuel Card Avaal Blue and Blue+ for all Fleet Sizes

Avaal blue & blue plus fuel card with image of a truck and brand logo

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaal is an established transportation management software company serving the U.S. and Canada. For the past 20 years, the company has been deemed a One-Stop-Solution running training courses for dispatch and safety, business setup packages, and fully integrated freight management and eManifest software.

On 1st November 2022, its fuel card, AVAAL Blue was introduced to the North American market, covering over 18,000 truck stops and 200,000 gas stations and offering an unbeatable 60c/ gal savings at the top 1000 locations.

On top of the savings, AVAAL Blue technology is designed to provide theft and fraud protection, and spending limit control to offer full visibility and control over all truck/driver-related expenses.

AVAAL Blue also provides seamless integration with all Avaal fleet management systems.
The fuel card is available as prepaid and credit cards with a simple and easy application process. Just visit www.avaalblue.com, fill in the required information, and receive your cards!

Drivers can easily check the lowest rates on the go by checking our user-friendly mobile application. Thanks to our network, the largest in the nation, they are guaranteed to have the best rate. The app will show them the regular price and the discount rate which can go up to $2 per gallon.

Visit www.avaalblue.com and Apply Now!
Do you need more info? Call us anytime at +1 877-995-1313

Avaal
Avaal Technology Solutions Inc.
+1 916-573-4205
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Avaal Launched its Fuel Card Avaal Blue and Blue+ for all Fleet Sizes

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more