Cyberfit and BD Software team up to offer secure and reliable data erasure solution
We are committed to offering our customers the best solutions to keep their data safe and partnering with CyberFIT to offer WipeOut aligns with our mission .”INDIA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of IT and Cybersecurity solutions, and CyberFIT, a renowned name in the data erasure and disposal industry, have joined hands to offer WipeOut, a patented technology and highly effective data erasure solution that helps organizations prevent data leakages and adhere to regulatory compliance. This collaboration will allow BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. to become a Distributor of Cyberfit and enable its customers to secure their data in the most comprehensive way possible using wipeout. With the rising cybercrimes and data leakage risks, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. will offer solutions to protect sensitive data.
— Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala , CEO , BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd
WipeOut, developed by CyberFIT, is a patented and innovative data erasure solution that allows organizations the ability to securely erase files, folders, drives on laptops, flash drives, servers as well as databases. Wipeout works like an intelligent electronic data shredder to help organizations identify and erase sensitive data through its data disposal Solution.
The CEO of CyberFIT, Mr. Santosh Kamane, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with BD Software to bring WipeOut to their customers. Our solution is designed to meet the highest standards of data security, and we believe that BD Software's brand and expertise in the Cybersecurity solutions market will help us reach a wider audience."
Similarly, the CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, highlighted the importance of data security in today's digital age. "We are committed to offering our customers the best solutions to keep their data safe and secure," he said. "Partnering with CyberFIT to offer WipeOut aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge technology solutions to our clients and protect their sensitive data."
WipeOut is designed to meet the data security needs of businesses and individuals alike, providing a reliable and easy-to-use solution for secure data erasure. It adheres to internationally recognised standards for data erasure, including the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) guidelines and the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) requirements.
Mr. Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, founder of CyberFIT and wipeout technology has been assisting organizations mitigate data leakage risks and adhere to compliance with Wipeout data erasure products. CyberFIT offers wipeout in different business models to suit organizational requirements. Database Wipeout is unique product to securely erasure selective database records. Wipeout API allows integration of secure erasure functionality in custom apps while Wipeout as a service (WaaS) is a flexible data sanitization services model beneficial to data centres and IT partners.
With this partnership, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. and CyberFIT are poised to offer a complete data security solution to their customers. Whether you are a small business owner or a large corporation, WipeOut can help you safeguard your sensitive data and protect your privacy.
For more information on WipeOut, please visit the BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. website or contact their customer support team.
Santosh Kamane
CyberFIT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
email us here