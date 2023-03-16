Cyberfit and BD Software team up to offer secure and reliable data erasure solution

About

CyberFIT Solutions Pvt Ltd is primarily focusing on data security products and solutions. The company is known for its landmark patented product, WipeOut (https://wipeoutinc.us). WipeOut is an innovative electronic shredder that helps organizations securely erase sensitive data in files, folders, drives and removable media. It helps organizations prevent data losses resulting from inadequate data disposal practices and helps comply with Privacy regulations. WipeOut is key control for all organizations to mitigate regulatory risks.

