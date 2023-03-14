Emergency Preparedness and Response Planning

On Saturday, March 04, 2023, Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) providers completed the virtual training on Emergency Preparedness and Recovery Planning. This training was facilitated by Evergreen Learning coach, Russelle Mae M. Ignacio, and was made possible through funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Child Care, CNMI CCDF program under the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.
