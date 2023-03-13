Docket Number: FDA-2020-D-1137 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

FDA plays a critical role in protecting the United States (U.S.) from threats such as emerging infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. FDA is committed to providing timely guidance to support response efforts to this pandemic.

FDA is issuing this guidance to provide sponsors of requests for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines with recommendations regarding the data and information needed to support the issuance of an EUA under section 564 of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 360bbb-3) for an investigational vaccine to prevent COVID-19 for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency. This document supersedes the guidance of the same title issued in May 2021 (which superseded the guidance of the same title issued October 2020 and reissued February 2021).

Submit Comments You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5)) If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to: Dockets Management

Food and Drug Administration

5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061

Rockville, MD 20852 All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2020-D-1137.

Questions?