Distinguished Journalist Shares His Award-Winning Career in New Book

Born the seventh of eight children, to a family struggling through the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, his slim chances of attending college lined up just right for him to study journalism at the University of North Texas. After graduation he went on to spend time in the U.S. Army, as a part of the Signal Corps. He later continued his career in political journalism, where he covered five presidents.

"I was early in my journalism career when I had the opportunity to report on President Kennedy," Shelton said. "It was chance that led me to be in the motorcade when he was shot."

Shelton is not only a journalist, but an educator, having taught Pulitzer Prize winning authors.

"Chance determined my life," Shelton said. "It's that chance that placed me at the right place, at the right time to be part of incredible moments."

Shelton aims to entertain readers and provide them with a first-hand account of important moments in United States political history.

About the author

Keith Shelton was born in 1932 in Oklahoma. He attended Midwestern University, where he graduated with his bachelor's degree in 1954. He later earned his master's in journalism from the University of North Texas in 1972. Shelton is a retiree with an award-winning career in journalism and spent a portion of his career teaching journalism to writers who would go in to win Pulitzer Prizes.

