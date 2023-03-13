US Fruit And Vegetable Market to grow by USD 25.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rise in veganism - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit and vegetable market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 25.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period. The rise in veganism is driving market growth significantly. With three-fold growth in terms of sales of fruits and vegetables in the most recent decade, the vegan population in the US has increased exponentially. More and more people in the US are willing to reduce animal-derived food product consumption. The increased prosperity, detoxification, compassion for all living things, and the health benefits of eating fruits and vegetables are some of the reasons for people turning vegan. Furthermore, various e-commerce stores are offering vegan products to customers online. Hence, vegan culture is expected to fuel the growth of the US fruit and vegetable market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Fruit And Vegetable Market in the US - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and product (non-organic fruits and vegetables and organic fruits and vegetables).

The market share growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and cash and carries stores are among the popular options in the offline segment. Consumers prefer supermarkets and hypermarkets over small shops due to the availability of a wide range of products of different categories under a single roof. Moreover, when consumers purchase products worth a certain amount, hypermarkets and supermarkets offer discounts and give away free products. This leads to an increase in their sales through these channels. Hence, the increasing penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the US is driving the growth of the segment.

Fruit And Vegetable Market in US – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising demand for smart agricultural practices is a key trend in the market.

Smart agriculture practices such as precision farming which are anticipated to provide a high return on agricultural products are experiencing a high demand. The modern technologies used in agricultural products help improve land fertility and profitability, promote sustainable agriculture, maximize productivity, and reduce agricultural costs.

One such example is precision agriculture technology, which provides the required amount of irrigation water, liquid fertilizer, nutrients, herbicides, and pesticides to reduce the waste of resources. This may result in agribusiness being more profitable than ever.

The two crucial factors that promote the deployment of smart agricultural tools are improving business efficiency through process automation and increasing output through reduced agricultural costs.

Hence, business-oriented agronomists have begun to adopt various precision agriculture/smart agriculture tools to increase crop yields and profit margins.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing chances of food contamination are a major challenge impeding market growth.

Food poisoning or foodborne illness tends to happen when the food gets contaminated by bacteria, viruses, parasites, toxins, or other substances. There are several ways for the contaminations to enter the supply chain and make food products unfit for consumption.

One example is that staple foods like corn or grains may contain high levels of naturally occurring mycotoxins, such as aflatoxins and ochratoxins, produced by molds on grains.

Furthermore, sudden climate change is also predicted to contaminate food. Such factors are expected to hamper the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Fruit And Vegetable Market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fruit and vegetable market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fruit and vegetable market in US and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fruit and vegetable market across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the fruit and vegetable market in US

Fruit And Vegetable Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 1000 Stone FarmÂ , AeroFarms LLC, Cox Enterprises Inc., Dole plc, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Fresh Fruits Co., General Mills Inc., Gotham Greens Holdings LLC, Hunts Point Produce Market, J. Safra Sarasin Group, KisanServ, Lakeside Foods Inc., Pacific RimÂ Produce, Plenty Unlimited Inc., REKKI LTD., Salix Fruits, Sunkist Growers Inc., Tanimura and Antle Fresh Foods Inc., Sysco Corp., and Feeser Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

