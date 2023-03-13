Smartbud offers safer and more effective at-home ear cleaning

The Smartbud ear cleaner provides a safer way to remove ear wax and is perfect for anyone looking for a better way to clean their ears. The Smartbud ear cleaner is suitable for all ages, and anyone can use the device, including those with hearing aids.

The Smartbud ear cleaner aims to replace cotton swabs and bring ear cleaning into the 21st century. Smartbud is poised to become the solution for at-home ear washing with its advanced features and affordable price.

The cleaner has a built-in HD camera that wirelessly streams live video footage of the ear to the phone while cleansing. It allows the user to watch what they're doing and remove the guesswork, making it easier to remove ear wax.

“It is effortless and straightforward to install, set up, and use. As instructed in the setup guide, I installed the app on my iPhone, and it worked perfectly with no problems. The quality of the picture was excellent, and the extra features on the app were very user-friendly. I would advise you to put the scrapers on end securely.” - Amber.

The Smartbud ear cleaner provides professional results at a fraction of the cost of professional ear cleaning. The device is easy to clean and has a reusable silicone scoop that the user can sterilize for repeated use.

“I cannot tell you how happy I am to see this on Facebook. My left ear has always crackled a lot, and I always thought it was because of build-up earwax, but I found out with this wonderful tool that it was just open hair follicles. I use it whenever my ear itch; the quality is clear and detailed! The video and app are easy to use and connect.” - Frances.

Smartbud is now available for purchase on the Smartbud website. The ear wax removal kit has the Smartbud device, a charging cable, and a reusable silicone scoop. The device comes with detailed instructions.

Media Contact

Smartbud

Max

United Kingdom