High-speed internet access coming to residents of Westham Island

CANADA, March 13 - More than 130 households on Westham Island will benefit from a project bringing access to quality, reliable high-speed internet services to the community this year.

“Our commitment to connect every rural, remote and Indigenous community in B.C. by 2027 ensures the benefits of high-speed internet are shared by everyone in B.C.,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “Today’s announcement will provide the residents of Westham Island with access to quality high-speed internet services that’ll help the community work and stay connected online.”

The installation of new last-mile infrastructure for Westham Island by service provider Telus will provide the community access to high-speed internet services surpassing 50 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 10 Mbps for uploads.

"I welcome this project that Telus has embarked on, with the funding support of the provincial government, to connect Delta’s communities,” said George V. Harvie, mayor of Delta. “Increasing reliable, high-speed internet connectivity for Westham Island residents and businesses is important to the continued development of our agricultural communities. We look forward to creating more opportunities to equip our farming communities and small businesses with capable technology to help them thrive.”

The total cost of the project is approximately $529,000 with the Province investing as much as $320,000 through the Connecting British Columbia program, which is administered by Northern Development Initiative Trust. Telus will contribute approximately $209,000 toward the project.

In March 2022, the Province entered into a historic agreement with the federal government to invest $830 million to finish the job of connecting all households in B.C. to high-speed internet services by 2027. This will level the playing field for British Columbians and ensure every community has better access to jobs, education, training and health care.

The Province’s investment is part of the StrongerBC initiative under B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan to build the economy with an eye toward inclusive growth for communities throughout the province.

Joel McKay, chief executive officer, Northern Development Initiative Trust –

“This investment through the Connecting British Columbia program will support Westham Island businesses as they achieve economic goals and reach new markets through reliable internet connectivity. Residents will also recognize benefits with the ability to connect with family and friends around the world, and access virtual health care and remote learning opportunities.”

Shazia Zeb Sobani, vice-president of customer network planning, Telus –

“Telus is committed to enabling more British Columbians to thrive in today’s digital world and supporting local communities in ways that meet their unique needs. We are proud to partner with the Government of British Columbia and City of Delta to bring our world-leading Telus PureFibre network to the community of Westham Island. Together, we’re providing its residents with gigabit internet access that will connect them to the people, resources and information that make their lives better.”

