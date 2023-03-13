Filo Mining Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Filo Mining Corp. FIL (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) FLMMF ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Joyce Ngo and Mr. Peter J O'Callaghan to its Board of Directors. Concurrently, Mr. Alessandro Bitelli is retiring, and is stepping off the Board of Directors. As a result of the changes, Filo Mining's Board of Directors now has a total of nine members. PDF Version

Adam Lundin, Chair, commented, "On behalf of the Board and senior management, I would like to express a sincere thanks to Alessandro. Alessandro was a director of Filo Mining since the Company's inception in 2016 and has been a valuable contributor to the Company's success." Mr. Lundin continues, "I am thrilled to welcome both Joyce and Peter to the Board."

Mr. O'Callaghan was a Partner at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP for over twenty-five years, and served as Office Managing Partner from 2018 up to his retirement in December 2022. Mr. O'Callaghan's practice encompassed all types of M&A and corporate finance transactions, with a focus on the mining sector. He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) degree from the University of British Columbia.

Ms. Ngo is a Chartered Accountant who has twenty years of professional experience in both public practice and in public companies. Most recently, she served as CFO of Josemaria Resources Inc. from 2016 to 2019. Before that, Ms. Ngo held senior executive accounting positions with NGEx Resources Inc. and was instrumental in the spin-outs of both Filo Mining and Josemaria Resources Inc. from NGEx Resources Inc. into separate public companies. Ms. Ngo spent five years in public accounting with KPMG LLP and is a graduate of Simon Fraser University with a Bachelor of Business Administration, majoring in Accounting and Finance with a minor in Economics. Ms. Ngo is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

